Best Call of Duty: Warzone players in 2020

Infinity Ward released Call of Duty: Warzone on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic and it’s since exploded in popularity.

Thousands of streamers have picked up the title and millions of players have flown into Verdansk. In the seven months since the game was released, a few masters of the Call of Duty battle royale have come out of the woodwork.

We’ve combed through VODs, streams, and player data to create a list of the best Warzone players from around the world. These players are presented in no particular order since many of them are evenly matched.

Heading into the start of season seven of Warzone, which will bring over 30 new weapons from Call of Duty: Cold War to the battle royale, these are the best players of 2020 who have awed fans with strategy, movement, and aim, mowing down half of the lobby without breaking a sweat.

Movement really makes them lose it huh pic.twitter.com/oAUtWTJpZL — JoeWo (@AverageJoeWo) November 3, 2020

Call of Duty fans likely came across Joseph “AverageJoeWo” Wohala while watching him compete with Huskerrs in week four of the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown tournament in September—they won it all, by the way. Self-dubbed the “movement king,” Wohala usually queues up in Warzone quads as a solo and proceeds to confuse, juke, and outgun enemy teams with a carefree, positive mentality. His hard work is paying off, too. He’s reached 8,000 subscribers on Twitch and 50,000 on YouTube.

Ice skating in superstore pic.twitter.com/P6aUlHIxa8 — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 18, 2020

Jordan “HusKerrs” Thomas started streaming Modern Warfare 3 in 2012 and has since become one of the top streamers for Warzone both in skill and viewership. He had a 121-kill quads game along with TeePee, Symfuhny, and DougisRaw in May. HusKerrs made news for being the first Warzone player to bring in over $100,000 in prize money and sponsoring a $300,000 tournament in which he placed third. HusKerrs recently reached 500,000 followers on Twitch and had 1.7 million views in the last 30 days, according to Social Blade. NRG signed Huskerrs in September.

I wish I could see how many times I have been reported LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/LTsQRec9bN — Sym (@Symfuhny) April 18, 2020

Like many others on this list, Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier got his start by competing in and streaming Fortnite. Symfuhny was once dubbed the world’s fastest editor in the game. The 20-year-old has now transitioned to Warzone, making use of the battle royale skills he gained by playing Fortnite. And it’s worked out well. Symfuhny was on the team that broke the quads kill record and finished second in the Twitch Rivals Warzone Streamer Showdown 4 in October. In a short period of time, Symfuhny, who once signed with NRG and is now a free agent, has gained 2.75 million followers on Twitch.

"I have no sweatpants but an out of control semi" – @drdisrespect. pic.twitter.com/u7PxkbF671 — ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) September 26, 2020

Zack “ZLaner” Lane has exploded in popularity since he found a home in DrDisrespect’s Champions Club in September with high octane Warzone gameplay and has also played with other popular pros. The controller player teamed up with Symfuhny and HusKerrs to win the RØKKR Royale Warzone tournament and also won the HusKerrs Howl Zombie Royale event with 56 kills in October. Watching him is somewhat mesmerizing, with his unpredictable movement, precise aim, and high game sense. The Canadian streamer is one of the few on Facebook Gaming, where he started posting Fortnite gameplay in 2018.

WZ been easier since CW came out



poor little bots pic.twitter.com/uHF8LzpHvt — TeeP (@TylerTeeP) November 28, 2020

Tyler “TeePee” Polchow has brought his professional experience to Warzone and was instrumental in the first 121-kill record in the game. The former 2014 Call of Duty world champion also hosted a $15,000 tournament over the summer. The 28-year-old has won just over $300,000 in prize money. Streaming on Twitch, Polchow has 571,519 followers and had 24,061 peak viewers in November, according to TwitchMetrics.

Turner “Tfue” Tenney streamed Call of Duty when he started uploading videos in 2016 and now the 22-year-old is back again in Warzone after having a successful stint playing Fortnite. While Tfue doesn’t have as many games under his belt as others, he still has no trouble posting 30-kill matches. He put up 53 kills for a total team kill count of 147, winning the HusKerrs Howl Zombie Royale tournament. Most of his Warzone videos get over one million views and he has nearly 10 million followers on Twitch, with 24,546 average viewers.

So… best gun in the game? pic.twitter.com/XePxnet8ZW — Aydan (@aydan) October 19, 2020

Aydan Conrad gained fame on the Fortnite tournament circuit in 2018 as a controller phenom, even giving NICKMERCS a run for his money until they teamed up. Now, he’s showing his unparalleled skill in Warzone, recently setting a world record of 60 kills in solo quads and having to eliminate a juggernaut for the win. Aydan also placed first in the first and third qualifiers for the HusKerrs Howl tournament. The 21-year-old’s skill has pushed him to 1.8 million followers on Twitch and just over a million subscribers on YouTube.

While Alex “Destroy” Benabe doesn’t have a following like some of the other big streamers, he consistently puts up high-kill games (see his 38-kill HusKerrs Zombie Royale tournament finish). He also dropped 40 kills in a 130-kill game with Tfue, Zlaner, and SuperEvan in October. Benabe has 218,000 followers on Twitch. He became a full-time streamer in 2019 and was part of Luminosity until departing the organization in April.

This 24-year-old member of FaZe Clan got his start early on YouTube in 2013 and turned it into a full-time job. Kristopher “Swagg” Lamberson consistently gets high-kill games in Warzone and hosted his own $15,000 tournament in August. In a trios quad game with Aydan and NICKMERCS, he dropped 38 kills of 104 in total, which was a world record at the time. He placed second in the RØKKR Royale 2 tournament and played in the 12-week Vikkstar tournament. Swagg’s channel is growing quickly and has just over one million followers on Twitch with 36,421 peak viewers in November.

Evan “SuperEvan” Moore made a name for himself in the Warzone competitive scene when he won the HusKerrs Howl tournament grand prize of $75,000 along with his teammate Biffle. The duo had a combined 94-kill game one against Rated and Tommey. Moore is just shy of 100,000 followers on Twitch, though he has a lot of room to grow given his consistent high-kill Warzone gameplay.

WHAT A BLOODY DAY!



400 Sub train 1,200 total subs on twitch

1,000 subs on youtube 1.2k views on the video in 5 hours



thank you again @Nadeshot for this opportunity I'm bringing you a few W's this year.



New org, same me catch you tomorrow you beautiful people pic.twitter.com/Myb6s1ErpA — Rhys Price (@Rated_COD) November 26, 2020

Rhys “Rated” Price is a well-known Call of Duty esports player and streamer signed with 100 Thieves. The 25-year-old has been competing in the franchise since 2014, helping him see success in the widely popular Modern Warfare battle royale. Price placed second along with Tommey in the HusKerrs Howl tournament. While he only has 37,000 followers on Twitch, his gameplay speaks for itself.

Thomas “Tommey” Trewren has been in the Call of Duty competitive scene since Modern Warfare 3 and was in the new Call of Duty League as a substitute for the winning Dallas Empire team. 100 Thieves signed him as the first Warzone pro for its organization. The 28-year-old played with Rated in the HusKerrs Howl tournament and placed second to earn a total of $45,000 in prize money. Given his Call of Duty history, Tommey has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on Twitch and around 6,000 peak viewers for November.

These guys chased me across the map from first zone so I was tilted I apologize pic.twitter.com/r1kMsgn1Mx — cloakzy (@cloakzy) March 11, 2020

Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore also made a name for himself in Fortnite, placing first in week six of Fall Skirmishes and second in two Chapter Two, Season One Champion Series. Often streaming with NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman, Cloakzy consistently puts out high-kill gameplay. Along with Symfuhny and HusKers, Cloakzy won the Twitch Rivals Warzone Streamer Showdown 3 in August. His skill and Fortnite following have put him at the top of the charts on Twitch with 2.3 million followers and 1.2 million views through November.

Gettin’ busy this mornin’ in Verdansk baby! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/y4JDF9JB45 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) September 23, 2020

Of the players highlighted here, Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff has been around the esports scene the longest, competing in Gears of War back in 2008. NICKMERCS joined Twitch early on and gained fandom for his Tilted Towers landing spot and use of controller in Fortnite. Because of the 30-year-old’s skill in first person shooters and his streaming personality, he’s only grown in Warzone, sometimes surpassing Dr Disrespect in concurrent viewers. He has 4.6 million followers on Twitch and 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Vikram “Vikkstar123” Barn has the biggest digital footprint of this group, in part from being on YouTube since 2013 and playing a variety of games, from Minecraft to Grand Theft Auto and Warzone, in addition to vlogging. Vikkstar was also on the team that posted the latest Warzone quads record of 138 kills with 35 on his own and is a sponsor behind the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown with a $210,000 prize pool (he placed first in weeks five and eight). He also co-owns the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens.