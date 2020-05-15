Here are the current world records for kills in Call of Duty: Warzone

These are the best slayers in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is different from other battle royales in a few ways. The Gulag makes it easy for players to return to the action, but the game is built for slaying, so you’re just as likely to be waiting for a revive right after winning a one-vs-one.

Some of the best Call of Duty players in the world have been dominating Warzone since it was released and many of them stream or create YouTube content to prove their dominance.

Top squads and lone wolves alike are chasing kill records every single day and their impressive kill counts have been immortalized for the world to see.

These are the current world record-holders for kills in Call of Duty: Warzone:

Quads – 121 Kills

Team: TeePee, DougisRaw, Symfuhny, HusKerrs

Date: May 15, 2020

Former Call of Duty pro and world champion TeePee teamed up with a trio of powerful streamers and battle royale players to pick up an insane 121 combined kills for the current Quads record.

Trios – 93 Kills

Team: OtherGun, Swiko, Seoxi

Date: April 30, 2020

A French YouTuber and his team set the record for kills in Trios at the end of April 2020 with a dominant slaying performance.

Solos – 39 Kills

Player: Risible

Date: May 3, 2020

Arguably the most difficult record to achieve, YouTuber and relative unknown Risible racked up a staggering 39 kills all by himself to set the current solos record.

With teams and players racking up kills in Warzone daily, make sure to check back here to see updated records as they’re broken.