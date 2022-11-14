If you’re a Modern Warfare 2 player looking for the firepower and precision of snipers without the severe lack of mobility they bring, then there’s one weapon type that might be what you’re looking for in the game’s vast menu of weapons.

Battle rifles bring a ton of damage to the table but are much more similar in build to assault rifles, making them a great choice for anyone that likes to reposition a lot during a fight, but still want a gun with significant stopping power at multiple ranges.

Each weapon has pros and cons to its kit, with a ton of attachments to get the most out of their benefits.

Here are the best battle rifles in Modern Warfare 2.

Screengrab via Activision

FTAC Recon

With the highest damage numbers in its class, the FTAC Recon delivers quite a punch in a familiar M4 platform. The weapon is also unlocked early into the game after you’ve leveled up the M4 assault rifle to 13, and can drop enemies with one or two well-placed shots.

If you aren’t too confident in your aim, the base weapon only comes with 10 bullets per magazine, so you might want to grab a bigger magazine attachment if you aren’t sure if you can hit your first shots.

Lachmann-762

With similar damage values as the FTAC and better range, the Lachmann-762’s only downside is its rather high recoil and hefty handling. With the right attachments, these can be alleviated, but this weapon’s biggest upside is its flexibility on the battlefield. The rifle has the ability to switch between semi-automatic fire and full automatic blasting capabilities, making it a great way to adapt to any situation in the heat of battle.

TAQ-V

It might lack the damage to match some of the other rifles in its class, but the TAQ-V has all of these other options beat when it comes to recoil control and range. Similar to a standard assault rifle, players might need to put an extended magazine to compensate for the smaller 20-round clip that comes with the base form of the gun.

SO-14

Another weapon that can switch from semi-auto to auto with the flick of a switch, the SO-14 has the highest fire rate in its class with great damage to boot. The only issue is the weapon’s recoil and mobility issues, which can make it hard to handle in a firefight.

Good attachments can mean the difference in finding this weapon’s peak form, and in the right hands, can be a deadly tool of war in Modern Warfare 2.