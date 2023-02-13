Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s roster of pistols is full of some decent sidearm options for players to add to their loadouts, but one of the most powerful ones is the Basilisk revolver.

“A double-action revolver firing .500 Cal rounds, the Basilisk kicks hard but hits harder,” the gun’s in-game description reads. It certainly kicks quite a bit, but you can make it kick like a mule with one specific attachment that this Warzone 2 loadout is built around.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the Basilisk in Warzone 2, whether you’re dropping in for battle royale or Resurgence.

Best Basilisk loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: Revo-LSD 7MW

Revo-LSD 7MW Trigger Action: Bryson HTA Recoil Smoothness: +0.18 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.10 in

Bryson HTA Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Loader: S40 Rapid Loader

S40 Rapid Loader Rear Grip: SO RO-99 Grip

Why this is the best Basilisk loadout in Warzone 2

This loadout is centered around the .500 Snakeshot ammunition, which will heavily negate the Basilisk’s Damage Range and Bullet Velocity but add a substantial buff to its Damage Radius.

This will effectively turn the Basilisk into a handheld shotgun, making it a very solid option for short-range encounters in Warzone 2, especially the new Ashika Island Resurgence map where players will be constantly fighting up close.

Elsewhere, the other attachments provide a nice boon to the gun’s damage, fire rate, accuracy, recoil control, and handling, helping make it an extremely powerful pistol option for when players grab their Loadout drop in battle royale or Resurgence modes alike.

Best perk package for Basilisk in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

Double Time and Ghost are always going to be solid perks for Warzone 2. The choice comes in where you fill out the rest of your Perk Package, but the Specter package is a solid choice for now.

Best equipment for Basilisk in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Flash

Stun or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

The best and default loadout options in Warzone 2, you can’t really go wrong with either a stun or a flash grenade for your tactical, unless you prefer the Stim’s ability to heal and refresh Tactical Sprint.

For lethals, Semtex is great for players who want to blow up their enemies, while the Throwing Knife is an excellent option for mowing down AI enemies in Strongholds since you can retrieve it from their dead bodies.