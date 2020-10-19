The best AK-47 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It's arguably the most famous gun there is.

The AK-47 is a classic gun. Even someone who’s never seen an action movie or played a first-person shooter knows what it is.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that the AK-47 is included in the opening roster of weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Sadly, the AK-47 isn’t that great of an option at the outset without attachments, so the process of ranking it up might be a bit of a pain. But once you can load it up with some equipment, it quickly becomes a powerful assault rifle and one of the better options in the game.

Using the game’s Gunsmith feature, the AK-47 and any other gun can be equipped with attachments that suit a number of playstyles. Whether you like to run and gun or sit back and pick off enemies from a distance, you can customize the weapon to your liking.

Here are just a few of the best AK-47 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Fully loaded Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter (allows you to equip an attachment in all eight slots)

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 18.2″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 40 Rd Speed Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Tactical Stock

Speedy

Screengrab via Activision

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Warden Tight Grip

Stock: No Stock

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 18.2″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Impact Handle