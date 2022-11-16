Best aim assist settings in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 arrives on Nov. 16, ushering in a whole new era for the iconic and wildly popular battle royale from the Call of Duty franchise. The arrival of Warzone 2 coincides with the launch of season 01 of MW2‘s multiplayer, plus the debut of the new DMZ mode.

Like with MW2 itself, players on controller will be able to fully customize their aim assist settings, and both new and returning players can sometimes be overwhelmed by the different settings and options they can find in the Advanced tab of their Controller menu.

But have no fear. Before you dive into Al Mazrah for the first time in Warzone 2, we’ve prepared a guide that explains all the aim assist types and options, and includes some optimal settings.

Aim assist types in Warzone 2, explained

Screengrab via Activision

Under the Advanced Tab of the Controller menu, players have four options for aim assist. Default is the “traditional aim slowdown” that is pretty useable by players of all levels. Precision has a stronger aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to a target, making it more ideal for more accurate players. Focusing is great for newer players on controller who don’t have as much accuracy. There’s also a Black Ops type for those experienced in that game.

Aim response curve in Warzone 2 explained

Screengrab via Activision

Aim response curve is the setting that affects the aim response to hitting your aim stick. Standard is a simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate and comes as the default option. Linear has the aim stick map directly to the aim rate, making stick movement to aiming one-to-one. Dynamic is the preferred option, allowing for more fine aim rate control.

Dynamic is especially more valuable in Warzone 2, where you are more likely to be taking long-range fights than in core MW2 gameplay.

Best aim assist settings for Warzone 2

These are the optimal settings for aim assist in Warzone 2, but this can be altered to suit personal preference.

Target Aim Assist: On

Aim Assist Type: Default

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Increase depending on how slow the zoom feels.

Inputs Deadzone

Screengrab via Activision

These settings can be found under the Aiming section of the Advanced page of the Controller options.