Being too good is making it harder for MW3 Zombies players to unlock this camo

Have you been struggling to earn the pretty Cosmic camo for the HCR 56 LMG in Modern Warfare 3: Zombies? Well, it’s definitely not just you. Turns out that while trying to be the sharpshooter of our dreams, many of us are missing a tiny, crucial detail.

In a Reddit post on Dec. 5, a user named u/MayaCoxack pointed out a hidden clause in the Cosmic Camo challenge for the HCR 56 that explains why many players are unable to complete it. Apparently, the challenge, which requires players to kill 20 enemies without taking damage 10 times, needs you to take damage each time you down 20 enemies for a set to count. So if you get 40 kills in a row without taking damage, it will count as doing the challenge once, not twice. It’s weird, but it is how it is.

Gotta take damage in between not taking damage. Image via u/MayaCoxack on Reddit

MayaCoxack claimed having pulled off at least seven instances of Jackrabbit—a medal earned if you secure 20 kills without taking damage in MW3 Zombies mode—but the game counted only three for them. They later realized that it’s mandatory to get hit after securing 20 kills without damage for a set to count before starting a new streak.

Unfortunately, the challenge page of the Cosmic Camo for HCR 56 doesn’t mention this tidbit, so players who have been trying to complete it and have hit the 20-kill no-damage streak way more than 10 times are heavily confused. As a result, multiple Reddit posts regarding the same have popped up since Nov. 10, with frustrated players claiming that the challenge is bugged.

Note that this might not be the only vaguely worded Camo challenge in MW3 Zombies. As a player named u/illini07 on Reddit claimed, the challenge for Raal MG’s Incarnate Camo, which requires players to get 10 kills without reloading 10 times, also works in the same way as the Cosmic HCR 56 Camo. So you’d need to reload your weapon once after killing 10 enemies for the set to count.