Bad news for trophy hunters hoping to beat Modern Warfare 3

But how will people know if I've completed everything?

Modern Warfare 3’s impending release might’ve been soured for achievement hunters by the lack of a platinum trophy. This particular trophy comes once a player completes the game in its entirety, but since it’s technically a DLC for MW2, there isn’t one to be found.

Instead, players sporting a PlayStation 5 console will only have one Gold trophy to unlock, according to claims made in PowerPyx’s Nov. 1 tweet. Xbox gamers will be able to smash through three gold-level achievements.

However, weirdly enough, the PlayStation 4 trophy list does actually showcase a Platinum trophy, which was first spotted by Dexerto. Whether this means the PS5 will secretly have more than just The First Step trophy as its highest-tiered PS5 achievement remains to be seen, but it’s looking fairly unlikely at this stage.

COD Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 doesn't have a Platinum trophy, it's a DLC list for Modern Warfare 2. Only the PS4 version has a standalone list and Platinum trophy. What the heck! pic.twitter.com/cgIxwuJW0k — PowerPyx (@PowerPyx) November 1, 2023

MW3’s trophy-based blunder just might be enough to steer gamers away. Players admitted they were “pissed” and said they’d be skipping this installment in the Call of Duty franchise purely because of the lack of a Platinum trophy.

But, this whole issue really revolves around how players believe MW3 is simply a DLC for MW2. MW3 will be the full $70 retail price, like other AAA titles—and this perception was enough to upset a collection of gamers.

Players will be able to get their hands on MW3 within Activision’s CoD HQ library. The one-stop-shop for all recent CoD titles seemingly gives gamers the impression that each upcoming installment is a DLC. But, despite it not being downloadable as a standalone game, it isn’t really a DLC at all.

MW3’s trophy issues and DLC dramas are just the cherry on top for disgruntled fans. Players heavily critiqued MW3’s saturation and visibility after their beta experience.

In particular, angry CoD gamers claimed allies and enemies looked so similar that it was near-impossible to tell them apart. Pairing this with boring map colors and design dulled players’ excitement and made them hesitant for MW3’s full release.

This looks like its just another complaint to add to MW3‘s ever-growing pile.