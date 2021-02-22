Atlanta FaZe take down Toronto Ultra, improve to 3-0 in Call of Duty League

FaZe are getting close to locking up the top seed in Group B.

In a match filled with group-play implications, Atlanta FaZe defeated the Toronto Ultra on the first day of the 2021 Call of Duty League’s Super Week.

FaZe and Ultra went blow for blow in Hardpoint on Raid, the first of three consecutive games on the map in this series. Fortunately for Atlanta fans, a crucial break and subsequent hold on the middle hill allowed FaZe to come back and win the first game of the series 250-247.

After a 6-3 loss on Raid Search and Destroy, an impressive result for Toronto considering FaZe's dominance in the game mode in week one, Atlanta exerted their force on Canada's team. A swift 3-0 Control win and a lopsided 250-128 Garrison Hardpoint secured Atlanta's third victory of the season.

This win helps FaZe get one step closer to the top seed of Group B in Stage One, which they control after wins over Toronto, OpTic Chicago, and the Los Angeles Guerrillas. With tiebreakers over two of the three teams tied for second place now, a victory over the Florida Mutineers—who defeated them in the Kickoff Classic—could nearly lock up first place in the group.

Related: Atlanta FaZe’s Simp: ‘I wouldn’t say we necessarily have a weakness’

The Ultra, who now sit at 1-1, have three more matches this week to improve their place in the standings. Their win over Florida in week one is helpful in terms of potential tiebreakers, but a win over OpTic Chicago is almost essential to giving them a shot at winning the group.

Each team will have Feb. 23 off, but Toronto return for that matchup against OpTic at 5pm CT on Feb. 24. Atlanta, on the other hand, can notch their fourth win in group play against Florida at 5pm CT on Feb. 25.