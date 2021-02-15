Atlanta FaZe take down OpTic Chicago to end first week of 2021 Call of Duty League season

FaZe won 12 of the 13 SnD rounds played in this series.

Two of the most popular franchises in the Call of Duty League faced off for the first time in Black Ops Cold War professional play today.

The Atlanta FaZe beat OpTic Chicago 3-2 in a nail-biter of a series to wrap up the opening week of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Related: Group play results for Stage One of 2021 Call of Duty League

Entering this matchup, both OpTic and FaZe were 1-0 in Stage One group play. Chicago swept the Paris Legion on Feb. 12 to kick off their season, while Atlanta beat the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0 on that same day. Though it's still early in the season, this series was set to determine who would be in first place in Group B to close out the first week of Stage One play.

OpTic opened today's showdown with a hard-fought 250-225 victory on Garrison Hardpoint. Dashy led the lobby with 30 kills, while Scump and Envoy both contributed 25. FaZe responded immediately, however, with a dominant 6-0 win on Miami Search and Destroy.

On map three, Checkmate Control, the defensive team won each round. OpTic took the map 3-2 behind Dashy's 31-kill performance.

Facing a 2-1 series deficit, FaZe forced a decisive fifth map with a 250-245 win on Moscow Hardpoint. Atlanta's aBeZy dropped 28 kills, including a clutch three-piece toward the end of the game.

FaZe closed out this match with another strong Search and Destroy victory, taking Moscow 6-1 to secure the 3-2 win over Chicago. Atlanta ended up winning 12 of the 13 rounds of Search and Destroy that were played in this series.

Victory for @ATLFaZe! 👏



Behind a masterclass S&D from @aBeZy, they take the 3-2 against @OpTicCHI to complete a perfect 2-0 at Opening Weekend.#EZAF | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/j9G8GBraN4 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 15, 2021

OpTic will be back in action against the Toronto Ultra on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 3:30pm CT. FaZe don't play again until Saturday, Feb. 20 when they'll also take on the Ultra at 5pm CT.

The second week of Stage One group play in the 2021 Call of Duty League season will begin on Feb. 18 at 2pm CT.