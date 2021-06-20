Atlanta FaZe take down Toronto Ultra, earn spot in 2021 CDL Stage 4 Major grand finals

Simp and crew have made it to the grand finals of every Major so far this year.

The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the grand finals of another Call of Duty League Major. Atlanta beat the Toronto Ultra 3-1 today in a hard-fought series in which they won all three respawn maps.

Staring down a potential 2-1 deficit in the Call of Duty League’s Stage Four Major winners finals match, FaZe didn’t flinch. Instead, the best team in the world settled in, withstood a barrage of killstreaks from Toronto, and completed their comeback to win Raid Control 3-2, pushing the series to 2-1 in Atlanta’s favor.

FaZe closed out the series in the next map with a 250-220 win on Moscow Hardpoint after an incredible performance from Cellium. But it was Simp getting things started for Atlanta in game one, posting an unbelievable 2.73 K/D on Raid Hardpoint, leading FaZe to a blowout win. Simp led the way for Atlanta with a 1.23 overall K/D.

Cellium made big play after big play for FaZe during the game four Moscow Hardpoint, including dropping every member of the Ultra during a momentum-shifting four-piece. Cellium led the way in the close-out map for FaZe, recording a 1.47 K/D with a 28/19 stat line. The most difficult part of trying to beat Atlanta is the fact their roster is filled with four generational talents. Even if one player is having an off map or series, the other three are there to lift them up.

Toronto, who will need to make a run in the losers bracket, played about as well as a team can in a 3-1 loss. They battled back, especially after the blowout loss in map one, and had multiple moments where a map could have swung their way. Instead, they find themselves awaiting the winner of Dallas Empire vs. OpTic Chicago for a chance to earn a rematch with Atlanta. Insight and Cammy led the way for Toronto with 1.07 and 1.13 K/Ds, respectively.

Toronto will take the stage in the losers bracket finals tomorrow, June 20, at 3:30pm CT following the Dallas vs. Chicago match. Atlanta will await the winner of Toronto’s match in the grand finals with the Stage Four Major championship showdown kicking off at 5pm CT.