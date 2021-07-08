Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago kick off CDL Stage 5 group play with 3-0 victories

The Call of Duty League returned with the start of Stage Five group play today. Both Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago earned 3-0 victories over the London Royal Ravens and Paris Legion, respectively.

Atlanta looked a bit rusty in the first game, Checkmate Hardpoint, which they still won 250-188. From that moment on, though, FaZe left no doubt. Each player on Atlanta had moments of brilliance with all members posting a 1.15 K/D or higher. The Tiny Terrors, Atlanta’s SMG duo of Simp and aBeZy, led the way with 1.40 and 1.28 K/Ds over the series’ three games.

Despite the 3-0 sweep, the Royal Ravens competed and kept the maps somewhat respectable. London had a lead in the Checkmate Hardpoint before Atlanta came roaring back to take map one. London had a chance to send the second map of the series, Standoff Search and Destroy, to a decisive round 11 before Atlanta closed it out 6-4. PaulEhx was the only player on the Royal Ravens to go positive, posting a 1.06 series K/D.

Chicago closed out their series with relative ease, taking down Paris with three straight map wins. FormaL started off the series with five straight kills on Garrison Hardpoint and didn’t let up the rest of the way. In a vintage performance, he led OpTic with a 1.48 K/D across the series. Aside from Standoff Search and Destroy, Chicago were dominant in the 3-0 win. Scump and Dashy helped lead the way with 1.22 and 1.08 K/Ds in the series’ three maps.

Just a little too icy sometimes. pic.twitter.com/QUj0v1qF6o — OpTic Scump (@scump) July 8, 2021

Paris looked overmatched at certain points in this series. The Legion lost two offensive rounds in Raid Control during a 3-0 map loss, allowing OpTic to complete the series sweep. Temp and Skrapz led the way for Paris with 0.98 and 0.93 K/Ds.

Atlanta will be back in action on Saturday, July 10 at 2pm CT when they take on Paris. OpTic will take on the New York Subliners on Sunday, July 11 at 5pm CT.