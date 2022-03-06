Atlanta FaZe blow out Toronto Ultra 3-0, move on to losers bracket finals at 2022 CDL Major One

The Atlanta FaZe dominated the Toronto Ultra in a 3-0 sweep today, advancing to the losers bracket finals where they’ll battle for a spot in the grand finals of the 2022 Call of Duty League’s Major One.

The two teams have a history with each other. The Ultra and FaZe had numerous battles in the 2021 season and were the CDL’s top two teams for most of the past season. Toronto were the only team to defeat Atlanta in a grand finals last season, doing so to capture the 2021 Stage Two Major championship. FaZe got the last laugh, though. They defeated the Ultra in the CDL Championship grand finals by a score of 5-3 to clinch FaZe’s first world championship in Call of Duty.

Atlanta came out hot in the series’ first map, Bocage Hardpoint. Bocage allows for so many engagements, which highlights FaZe’s playstyle and slaying ability. When a team is slaying on Bocage Hardpoint, it’s difficult to overcome them on the scoreboard. When FaZe have three players over a 1.20 K/D, it’s near impossible. After starting the map 4-11, Atlanta’s superstar Cellium bounced back with a 34-25 statline, leading his team to a 250-144 victory and a 1-0 advantage.

Toronto had yet to win a Hardpoint heading into the series, and the loss dropped them to 0-7 in the game mode during the tournament. But if a silver lining existed for Canada’s CDL team, it’s their ability in Search and Destroy. They have consistently been one of the best SnD teams in the world over the last two seasons. But unfortunately for them, FaZe are the defending world champions for a reason. Led by aBeZy’s 11-3 performance, Atlanta overpowered Toronto on their way to a 6-1 victory and 2-0 series lead.

The series’ third map, Tuscan Control, was over before it started. Atlanta clinched an offensive round en route to a 3-1 map victory and series sweep. They may have struggled with OpTic Texas in their reverse sweep loss, but they have now won six straight maps after falling behind 2-0 to the Los Angeles Thieves yesterday evening. That is an intimidating sight for the rest of the teams left in the tournament.

Toronto finish top four at the season’s first Major, which is nothing to hang their heads about. They dealt with numerous issues throughout the qualifying stage, including being without Cammy for a match due to an illness. The team battled back to make it to Championship Sunday and they’ll be a contender at every championship event this season if they can improve in Hardpoint.

Atlanta will take on the London Royal Ravens next with a shot at the grand finals and a rematch with OpTic on the line. Atlanta and London will play immediately after the Atlanta and Toronto match.