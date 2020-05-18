Assault rifles and SMGs added to the Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone

A big change is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag with the addition of new weapons—and a new item could change the tide of all games in the future.

The days of only spawning into the Gulag with a pistol are almost over. Infinity Ward is adding assault rifles and submachine guns to the loot pool in the Gulag this week, offering a much wider variety of possible weapons to one-vs-one with.

“While you can still receive a shotgun or pistol, be aware that different weapon classes are now being handed out in this fight for your life,” Activision said. “The new weapon choices include the AK-47, M13, Kilo 141, Ram-7, Striker 45, and more. SMGs and assault rifles both expand the range of engagements in the Gulag, so be careful if you decide to rush your opponent.”

In addition to the big Gulag change, a new item will also become available in all Warzone modes—the Armor Box. It sounds like it’s going to be a powerful item moving forward.

“Similar to a Munitions Box, this item can be used by the entire team to replenish their armor before or after an engagement,” Activision said. “Find the Armor Box in ground loot, Supply Boxes, or purchase it at a Buy Station to make sure you’re protected before you get into a battle.”

This week in Warzone also has a new mode called Classic Battle Royale. It’s Warzone but with no Buy Stations, no Contracts, and no Gulag, so if you die you are out of the game for good. Oh, and the gas circle is ever-collapsing, so start moving.

The update to Warzone with these changes and additions should be coming in the next few days.