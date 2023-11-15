Are zombies attracted to sound in MW3 Zombies? – Answered

As you dive deeper and deeper into the MW3 Zombies map, the strength and number of the zombies there only increase. This begs the question: does eliminating sound give you an advantage?

Zombies in Call of Duty as we know it is nothing like the original mode from the past, with the new MW3 Zombies experience, or MWZ, more akin to the DMZ extraction mode. This means long-time Zombies players have to almost entirely change their approach to how they play.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed in MW3 Zombies, especially if you’re playing by yourself, so cutting out sound could be helpful here.

Are zombies attracted to sound in MW3 Zombies?

Yes, zombies will react to sound in MW3 Zombies and chase down the source. Actions like firing your weapon, blasting open a door, using explosives, driving a car, jumping through a window, or even just sprinting will tip off the nearby zombies. And if just one hears you, all the zombies in the vicinity will come after you. Extended bursts of firing, sprinting, or driving can also cause a small wave of zombies to summon from under the ground.

There’s a limit to how far sounds travel, though. While I wasn’t able to curate an exact range, I found that firing unsilenced weapons won’t attract zombies if they are at least 35 meters away from you.

While making noise will usually draw attention to you, you can use this to your advantage, as decoy grenades become way more valuable. If you’re trying to get into a case or cache while a horde is surrounding you, chucking a decoy grenade out the window or away from you will lead them away.

Overall, I would not even bother attempting to stealth in MW3 Zombies. Even if you try crouching past a group of zombies, all of their aimless shuffling will likely result in one of them spotting you. Mercenaries are even harder to sneak past—I swear they have X-ray vision and hawk-like senses.