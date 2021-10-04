Apathy retires from competitive Call of Duty

Two-time Call of Duty world champion Apathy is retiring from competitive CoD, he announced today.

Apathy is one of just nine players all-time who have won two or more world championships. He stands alongside JKap, ACHES, Arcitys, Simp, and aBeZy as the only other players who have won two. Karma, Clayster, and Crimsix have three rings.

Retiring From Professional Call of Duty…



Read: https://t.co/U1cZi55FY6 — Apathy (@Apathy_BZ) October 4, 2021

“This isn’t how I wanted all of this to end, I always told myself I wanted that third ring before I retired,” Apathy said. “Sometimes in life things don’t go the way you want it and this is one of those times. I did try to get on a pro team and wanted to keep competing but there were no opportunities or offers. I completely understand why, just felt like I had gas in the tank still.”

Apathy won his rings in Black Ops III in 2016 with Team EnVyUs and in CoD: World War II with Evil Geniuses in 2018. He made his big breakthrough in CoD with a successful Strictly Business squad in 2013 before bouncing around with organizations like Team Kaliber, FaZe, Rise, and more.

“I know I will miss competing and everything it brings,” Apathy said. “But it’s time to move on to the next thing! Something I’ve always loved was creating content, I did a lot of it through out my career. I’ve always been inconsistent during the competitive season because that was priority.

People always asked me what I wanted to do after I was done competing and my answer is become a full time content creator. I know this is something I HAVE to give a shot in because I might regret later on in life if I don’t. Now I can be consistent and produce the best content for you guys and on top of it be able to be a very present dad.”

In the Call of Duty League, Apathy struggled to find similar success. He spent 2020 with the Seattle Surge and this past season with the Los Angeles Guerrillas—and both teams didn’t do well.

Fans of Apathy can check out his content on YouTube and Twitch.