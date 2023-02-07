Another popular party mode is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soon

Last week, Activision announced that the popular Infected mode is returning to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 2’s season two. And today, the company revealed that it won’t be alone.

Another casual-friendly party mode for solo players or groups of friends to mess around with in multiplayer will also be joining the game shortly as the armory-spanning race to the finish line, Gun Game, will finally be making its way to MW2.

Confirmed: Gun Game is coming to Season 02 🫡 https://t.co/dYrBUw9cuV — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 7, 2023

The classic FPS mode, which tasks players with getting a kill with a weapon before automatically graduating to a different gun until every applicable weapon has been used, has been a mainstay in CoD for several years.

In the mode, players start out with a pistol and then work their way up through a number of different guns, including sniper rifles, rocket launchers, and more. The final kill to win the free-for-all mode usually must be done with a knife or a throwing knife, or some other challenging weapon. Players can also be reset to a previous weapon if they are knifed by an opponent.

MW2’s season two has been highly anticipated for a while now, especially after it was delayed from its original Feb. 1 release date. The update will contain a good amount of content for all of CoD’s modes, including Warzone 2 and DMZ.

The main focal point of the update outside of playable content like weapons and maps is a slew of quality-of-life changes across the board, including improvements to UI and sound, and a lot of rollback changes in Warzone 2.

MW2 season two drops on Feb. 15.