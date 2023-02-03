A welcome CoD surprise: Popular multiplayer mode is coming to Modern Warfare 2 in season 2

The anticipation for the delayed launch of season two in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seemingly couldn’t get any higher, until news of a fan-favorite mode’s return was revealed today.

The casual-friendly, classic mode Infected will be joining MW2’s rotation of playable game modes when season two launches on Feb. 15, Activision announced today. The game’s developer Infinity Ward confirmed the news.

Confirmed: Infected is coming to Season 02 💀 https://t.co/az30OSSET6 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2023

There’s a surprisingly large audience of fans who enjoy playing CoD’s party-like games, such as Infected, Gun Game, Prop Hunt, and others. The news will come as a welcome surprise to many, but they will also likely wonder why it wasn’t in the game to begin with.

As is usually the case with recent CoD titles and game mode availability, it’s likely that Infected will be available for a week and then rotate out to allow for something else to join the game.

In Infected, one player starts out as the “infected” player, equipped only with a knife and other non-lethal equipment. Another team of “survivors” has the same weapon loadout and must defend themselves against the “infected,” who makes players swap to the “infected” team each time they kill them.

Infected joins the long list of new content and features coming to CoD in season two on Feb. 15. There will be a new battle pass filled with content including at least two new guns, new multiplayer maps, new quality-of-life changes and content for both Warzone 2 and DMZ, and more.

Season two of MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ is coming on Feb. 15.