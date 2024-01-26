Category:
AMR9 Warzone loadouts are dominating Urzikstan, but players are using them wrong

The AMR9 is a jack of all trades.
Season One Reloaded crowned a new king for Warzone‘s short-range meta in the AMR9, but the SMG is also a strong contender for the best long-range gun.

As part of the mid-season update, the AMR9’s maximum, near-to-mid, and minimum damage values increased. The SMG became an overnight sensation in Warzone, yet a slow sprint-to-fire speed still held some community members back from getting aboard the hype train.

Operators in Warzone run forward from a helicopter.
The HRM-9 is the only other SMG that comes close to the AMR9. Image via Activision

That all changed when the AMR9 received a hidden buff, increasing the weapon’s fire rate from 789 rpm to 833. The patch paid massive dividends, making the SMG lethal from any range.

AMR9 single-handedly takes over Warzone meta

According to WZ Ranked, the AMR9 leads all weapons with a 24 percent pick rate. For comparison’s sake, the next best weapon only gets selected in 19 percent of rounds, and it’s easy to see why fans love the versatile SMG. Before the surprise update, the AMR’s time-to-kill speed clocked in at around 700 ms because the sprint-to-fire speed dragged it down. Post-update, the SMG leads all short-range meta options at 576, and that extends all the way out to 20 meters.

An easy-to-control recoil pattern, excellent mobility, and hard-hitting damage output allow the SMG to go toe-to-toe with the battle royale’s long-range meta options.

Best AMR9 AR Warzone Build in Season One Reloaded

Here is the best AMR9 loadout in Warzone for Season One Reloaded.

  • Barrel: Enforcer Long Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Muzzle: Jak BFB
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Magazine: 100 Round Mag

Everything starts with the JAK BFB Muzzle, which improves recoil gun kick by 60 percent, vertical recoil by 40 percent, and horizontal recoil by 20 percent. The attachment comes with a massive tradeoff as it gives up your precise location on the radar for longer than usual, but that type of accuracy buff makes any weapon feel like a laser beam.

Meanwhile, with a 100 Round Mag equipped, taking down multiple enemies at once feels effortless as you will barely need to reload. The AMR9 does not have clean iron sights, so we highly recommend using an optic to make it easier to fight enemies further away.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.