Allycxt joins Call of Duty League broadcast team for 2022 season

Rosie “Allycxt” Parker has announced she will be joining the broadcast team for the 2022 Call of Duty League season.

Allycxt told Dot Esports she began commentating at the CWL Anaheim Open in 2019 before joining the broadcast for the 2019 CWL Championship. Since then, she has worked in the Challengers scene, where she casted alongside Sean “Spaceman” Rogers and Rondez “Fox” Green. She also recently casted the 2021 Call of Duty Mobile World Championship.

Over the moon to finally announce that I’ll be casting @CODLeague for #CDL2022 !!



Beyond excited for the year to come & man was it hard to keep this to myself. Cheers 🥂 pic.twitter.com/nLDS1p0nQc — Allycxt♡ (@Allycxt) January 6, 2022

“I never would’ve imagined myself in this position, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity. I was simply a girl competing in an open bracket LAN one month and casting the next,” Allycxt told Dot Esports. “The past two years, the players and the Challengers community grew on me and gave me so much love and support…I am sad to go but I also know I will still be watching and cheering them on. I couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season and truly want to go above and beyond with what I can bring to the CDL and Challengers.”

The rest of the CDL broadcast team has yet to be announced. In the past two seasons, several former pros have been a part of the various commentating pairs or on the analyst desks during CDL events. The Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic will begin on Jan. 21.