All of the weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard

What’s a first-person shooter without guns?

Thankfully, the Call of Duty franchise doesn’t have to ponder this question. Guns are the bread and butter of any CoD title, and with the return to World War II in Call of Duty: Vanguard, there’s a nostalgic feel to every single weapon players equip before hopping into multiplayer games.

All of the classics are here. The MP-40, the Sten SMG, the STG44, and Kar98k are just a few of the old-time weapons from WWII shooters of the past that make a return in Vanguard. And don’t worry, many more will be added throughout seasonal content drops in Vanguard’s lifespan.

Better yet, to make these awesome, classic weapons even more fun, the Gunsmith in Vanguard allows for up to 10 attachments. That’s the most in any Call of Duty game and each gun is able to get its own unique personality because of it.

These are all of the weapons currently confirmed in Vanguard.

All weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Image via Activision

Assault rifles

BAR

Itra Burst

NZ-41

STG44

Volk

Submachine guns

M1928

MP-40

Sten

Light machine guns

Bren

DP27

MG42

Shotguns

Auto-Loading Shotgun

Revolving Shotgun

Marksman rifles

M1 Garand

Sniper rifles

3-Line Rifle

Kar98k

Handguns

1911

Machine Pistol

Ratt

Launchers

M1 Bazooka

Panzerschreck

Melee weapons

F5 Fighting Knife

Riot Shield

This article will be updated with more information once weapons are confirmed or added to the game.