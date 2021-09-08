All of the weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard

What’s a first-person shooter without guns?
Thankfully, the Call of Duty franchise doesn’t have to ponder this question. Guns are the bread and butter of any CoD title, and with the return to World War II in Call of Duty: Vanguard, there’s a nostalgic feel to every single weapon players equip before hopping into multiplayer games.
All of the classics are here. The MP-40, the Sten SMG, the STG44, and Kar98k are just a few of the old-time weapons from WWII shooters of the past that make a return in Vanguard. And don’t worry, many more will be added throughout seasonal content drops in Vanguard’s lifespan.
Better yet, to make these awesome, classic weapons even more fun, the Gunsmith in Vanguard allows for up to 10 attachments. That’s the most in any Call of Duty game and each gun is able to get its own unique personality because of it.
These are all of the weapons currently confirmed in Vanguard.
All weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard
Assault rifles
- BAR
- Itra Burst
- NZ-41
- STG44
- Volk
Submachine guns
- M1928
- MP-40
- Sten
Light machine guns
- Bren
- DP27
- MG42
Shotguns
- Auto-Loading Shotgun
- Revolving Shotgun
Marksman rifles
- M1 Garand
Sniper rifles
- 3-Line Rifle
- Kar98k
Handguns
- 1911
- Machine Pistol
- Ratt
Launchers
- M1 Bazooka
- Panzerschreck
Melee weapons
- F5 Fighting Knife
- Riot Shield
This article will be updated with more information once weapons are confirmed or added to the game.