All upcoming bundles and collabs in MW3 and Warzone season one

Here's what to save up your CoD Points for.

Modern Warfare 3’s live service is now in full force, and there are plenty of store bundles coming to MW3 and Warzone in season one and beyond.

New bundles will hit the in-game store each week, giving players plenty of opportunity to express themselves through operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetic items. Season one is just the beginning, but there’s already a lot to look forward to.

Here are all of the confirmed bundles coming to MW3 and Warzone throughout season one.

MW3 and Warzone season one bundles

Activision did not announce the release dates for these bundles alongside their reveal, but they will be coming throughout season one, which begins on Dec. 6 and will run for about two months.

Tracer Pack: Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin

That’s not coal in your stocking. Image via Activision

Santa died, and now he’s back from the dead to chew on the enemy.

Price: Unknown

Included items:

“Undead Santa” operator skin for Klaus

“Mad Red Menace” assault rifle blueprint

“Naughty List” SMG blueprint

Three Brain Rot ammo mod Acquisitions for Zombies

“Santa’s Undead Army” weapon decal

“Dead Cold” weapon charm

“Checking It Twice” emblem

“Jolly Old Elf” weapon sticker

Tracer Pack: Echo Endo Ecstatic Entropy Mastercraft

Dual-wielding kitty. Image via Activision

Cat ears and “VwV Tracers and the Kawaii Endo Dismemberment Death Effect.” That is all.

Price: Unknown

Included items:

“Cyber Cat” operator skin for Jet

“Sweet Siren” SMG blueprint

“Menace Beat” assault rifle blueprint

“Sheer Lunacy” LMG blueprint

“Suns Out Tongues Out” emblem

“DJ Time” calling card

“Manik” weapon decal

New bundle: Painted Alebrije

Very pretty colors. Image via Activision

A bundle inspired by “the folk art of Oaxaca, Mexico,” this is a colorful joy.

Price: Unknown

Included items:

“Albreije” operator skin

“Unnatural Protector” sniper rifle blueprint

“Razor Wing” RAM-7 blueprint

“Bright Buds” calling card

“Wild Wolf” weapon decal

“Mythical Guide” loading screen

“Happy Axolotl” emblem

New weapon: Beach Boomin’

Miami vibes. Image via Activision

Fans of Miami Vice or GTA 6 returning to Vice City may want to pick this one up.

Price: Unknown

Included items:

“Wetsuit” operator skin for Raptor

“Get Glowing” XRK Stalker blueprint

“Neon Filament” assault rifle blueprint

“Sunset Ride” calling card

“Snakebite” weapon decal

“Beach Raid” loading screen

“Neon Nine” emblem

All MW3 and Warzone season one collab skins

There are two collaborations confirmed for MW3 season one so far. Dune Part Two and The Boys will both be bringing two operator bundles to the store.

Tracer Pack: Dune Part Two – Paul Atreides Operator Bundle

Finally, Timothee in CoD. Image via Activision

Timothee Chalamet has arrived, but only as his Dune character.

Price: 2,400 CoD Points

Included items:

Paul Atreides operator skin

“Fremen Fighter” assault rifle blueprint

“Desert Maula” handgun blueprint

“Crysknife” melee weapon blueprint

“Chip and Shatter” finishing move

“Wormrider” calling card

“Muad’Dib” weapno charm

“The Fighters” emblem

Tracer Pack: Dune Part Two – Feyd-Rautha Operator Bundle

Elvis has gone bald. Image via Activision

Austin Butler’s bald head is coming, too.

Price: 2,400 CoD Points

Included items:

Feyd-Rautha operator skin

“Harkonnen Terror” LMG blueprint

“The Face of Fear” SMG blueprint

“Feyd’s Blade” melee weapon blueprint

“Feyd’s Frenzy” finishing move

“Champion of Cruelty” calling card

“Harkonnen Glowglobe” weapon charm

“House Harkonnen” emblem

Tracer Pack: The Boys – A-Train Operator Bundle

He’s real fast. Image via Activision

The fastest man in The Seven will race into MW3 and Warzone in January.

Price: 2,400 CoD Points

Included items:

A-Train operator skin

“Turbocharged” assault rifle blueprint

“Fast AF” SMG blueprint

“Here Comes the A-Train” animated calling card

“A-Train” weapon sticker

“Turbo Rush Energy Drink” weapon charm

“World’s Fastest Man” animated emblem

“The Boys A-Train” loading screen

“Fastest Man in the World” finishing move

Tracer Pack: The Boys – Firecracker Operator Bundle

She’s a newcomer. Image via Activision

Firecracker is a new character in The Boys season four, which will launch sometime in 2024.

Price: 2,400 CoD Points

Included items:

Firecracker operator skin

“Smoking Gun” assault rifle blueprint

“Fellow Patriot” LMG blueprint

“Truthbomb” calling card

“Firecracker” weapon sticker

“Second Protects” weapon charm

“Eagle Eyed” animated emblem

“Freedom of Speech” finishing move

“Look for more store bundles launching with season one such as the Tracer Pack: Horsemen: War Ultra Skin, Null and Void; Tracer Pack: Insert Coin Mastercraft; and more,” Activision said.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.