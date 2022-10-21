All unlockable operators in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature 23 unique operators at launch that can be unlocked in various ways. From PlayStation exclusives to operators unlocked through gameplay, Call of Duty gives players new ways to show off their favorite faction.

This iteration of Call of Duty houses two different factions for operators, the first being the SpecGru team and the other being team KorTac. At launch, the SpecGru team will have 12 operators to choose from while the KorTac team will have 11. Each operator has its own requirement for them to be unlocked. Certain operators will have to be unlocked through playing the MW2 campaign, others can be unlocked through multiplayer and special ops challenges, and some are locked behind a paywall. Once unlocked, these operators will be transferred over to Warzone 2.0 as well, allowing players to play as their favorite operators in a battle royale setting.

Four of the 12 operators from the SpecGru faction are only available for players who order the Vault Edition’s Red Team 141 pack. The operators unlocked are Farah, Ghost, Price, and Soap, who all share a common theme of having skull masks. One operator from the KorTac is a paid exclusive as well. Oni can be unlocked only on PlayStation by those who pre-order the game.

Here are all of the unlockable operators in Modern Warfare 2.

All SpecGru operators

Image via Activision

Manuel “Chuy” Ordaz

Sobieslaw “Gromsko” Kościuszko

Gustavo “Gus” Rodriguez

Kleópatros “Kleo” Gavras

Tse “Luna” Míngzhū

Nila “Nova” Brown

Enzo “Reyes”

Zhiqiang “Zimo” Wong

“Farah” Karim (Red Team 141)

Simon “Ghost” Riley (Red Team 141)

ohn “Price” (Red Team 141)

Johnny “Soap” Mactavish (Red Team 141)

All KorTac operators

Image via Activision