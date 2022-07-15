The Call of Duty League Vanguard season is quickly coming to an end and all eyes are starting to turn toward which teams will qualify for the end-of-season playoffs, more commonly known as CoD Champs, and who will miss out on the biggest event.

Before Call of Duty franchised and became the CDL, all tier-one teams competed at Champs with the addition of amateur teams mixed in. This led to dozens of teams competing for a spot on the main stage. But since then, the teams invited to Champs have dwindled to eight, with the bottom four CDL franchises being eliminated from contention.

The standings are TIGHT and only a few teams control their destiny, including a little luck for the hometown @Subliners 🍀



Let us know who you are rooting for to make it to #CDLChamps! pic.twitter.com/grmtDHIoUn — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 15, 2022

Call of Duty League teams qualify for Champs based on the number of CDL Points that they’ve collected throughout the year. Each series win grants teams 10 CDL Points and higher placements at Majors earn teams extra points.

Vanguard has seen different teams claim Major victories and pop-off when needed, leading to only a select few teams at the top of the standings and the other teams fighting off tiebreakers. Heading into CDL Major Four, the teams in the bottom six were close to one another in points (outside of Paris Legion), meaning each match has something big on the line. With four teams out of 12 missing out on the end-of-season playoffs, every 10 points are crucial to making it to Champs.

Here are the teams that have already qualified for CoD Champs 2022.

Teams qualified

Atlanta FaZe – 290 CDL Points

OpTic Texas – 235 CDL Points

London Royal Ravens – 190 CDL Points

This article will be updated throughout CDL Major Four, which ends on Sunday, July 17. All eight teams qualified for CoD Champs 2022 will be determined by the conclusion of Major Four.