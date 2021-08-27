All Streaks and their effects in Champion Hill in Call of Duty Vanguard

PlayStation players are in for a treat this weekend as Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Alpha will be live from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29. In this PlayStation exclusive event, players will get to try out the new game mode Champion Hill alongside experiencing a new atmosphere and the guns.

Champion Hill looks to be a mixture of Gunfight and Multiplayer game modes. It mostly promotes teamwork more than anything and it will be the perfect opportunity for players to adjust themselves to the atmosphere.

Veteran CoD players should have no trouble adjusting to Vanguard since it’ll feature all the core characteristics of the franchise, but new players may need to take their time to get used to the new title. If you’re looking to get the most out of your time during the alpha test, it’ll be wise to do some studying beforehand so you can concentrate on your gameplay once you jump into the action.

Considering how quick you’ll need to to use your streaks in close-quarter combat, having the right ones in your disposal can make a difference between winning a match or losing.

Here are all the Streaks and their effects in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Armor Plate : Get an Armor piece.

: Get an Armor piece. Deathmachine : Equip a machine gun that has a fixed number of bullets and explosive rounds. The weapon will persist until its ammo is depleted.

: Equip a machine gun that has a fixed number of bullets and explosive rounds. The weapon will persist until its ammo is depleted. Extra Life : Gain an additional life for your team.

: Gain an additional life for your team. Flamenaut : Get a flamethrower that has unlimited fuel alongside a protective suit. These two will only last until you die.

: Get a flamethrower that has unlimited fuel alongside a protective suit. These two will only last until you die. Full Armor : Receive a full set of armor plates.

: Receive a full set of armor plates. Spy Plane : Call in a spy plane that reveals all enemy positions on the minimap to your allies. The plane can’t be shot down by your enemies.

: Call in a spy plane that reveals all enemy positions on the minimap to your allies. The plane can’t be shot down by your enemies. V2 Rocket: Drop a V2 Rocket that kills all the players.

As Vanguard gets closer to its release, more streaks are likely to be added to the game, meaning this list will get longer in the future and players will have more options in their matches.