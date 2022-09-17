All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.

Players checking out the Modern Warfare 2 beta will get to participate in a few playlists along with their teammates. These playlists feature some of the most popular game modes the CoD community looks forward to every year. Activision’s official blog has guides for each game mode available in Modern Warfare 2. Here are all the playlists available in Modern Warfare 2 beta.

All playlists and game modes in Modern Warfare 2

Welcome to #ModernWarfare2 Beta Day 2! Here’s what maps and modes you can play today.



Maps:

• Farm 18

• Mercado Las Almas

• Breenbergh Hotel



Modes:

• Team Deathmatch

• Domination

• Prisoner Rescue

• Knock Out

• SEARCH & DESTROY



Players getting to play Modern Warfare 2 beta will have access to featured playlists like Quick Play, Search and Destroy, Prisoner Rescue, and Knock Out. In the Quick Play playlist, you can choose from Team Deathmatch and Domination. Players can expect to see more game modes being added over the beta period. We recommend checking Call of Duty and Infinity Ward‘s official Twitter page to see which playlists and modes are rotated and updated during Modern Warfare 2 beta. Here are the details for these game modes.

Team Deathmatch

Party Size: 1-6 Players

Match Time: 10 Minutes

Score Limit: 75

Team Deathmatch is unquestionably the most popular Call of Duty game mode. It is available to play in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. The objective is straightforward, eliminate the enemies and reach the score limit before the opposition. Although you get unlimited respawns, dying will reward the opponents with points. The first team to reach 75 points or get the highest eliminations within the time limit wins the match.

Domination

Party Size: 1-6 Players

Match Time: Unlimited

Score Limit: 200

Domination is another popular game mode players get to play in Modern Warfare 2. Two teams spawning on opposite sides of the map square off to take control and hold three distinct zones on each map. The zones are marked by flags and are simply known as A, B, and C. To capture a zone, you must stand near its flag and fill up the Capture Meter. Once the Capture Meter is full, your team will have captured that specific zone.

The time to fill the Capture Meter for one Operator is around 10 seconds. However, you can reduce the Capture Time if multiple teammates stand close to the flag. Opponents can also steal a zone back from your team by capturing it. Remember, zone capture is blocked when there is an equal number of opponents and teammates at a specific zone.

Sides are switched when one team scores 100 points, with all the zones reset to neutral. The team that scores 200 points wins the match. In case of a 100-100 tie, the score limit can be broken in the final round.

Search and Destroy

Party Size: 1-6 Players

Round-based Objectives

No Respawn

Search and Destroy is perhaps the most competitive game mode in the CoD franchise, and players will get to experience it in Modern Warfare 2. Players are divided into Offensive and Defensive Teams at the start of the match, with the roles centered around detonating or defusing a bomb. The Offensive Team is tasked with planting the bomb at either A or B site and defending the position until it explodes.

Likewise, the Defensive Team must defend both bomb sites, preventing opponents from planting. Similarly, Defenders win the round if the Offensive Team fails to plant the bomb. Defenders can also defuse the bomb after it’s planted, but it takes quite a bit of time, and your Operator remains vulnerable during defuse.

After the bomb is planted, Defenders must eliminate all members from the Offensive Team and successfully defuse the bomb. If the bomb isn’t planted, both teams can win a round by eliminating all members from the opponent squad. In public matches, the first team that takes four rounds in a game wins the match. For competitive, teams need to win six rounds to take the match.

Knock Out

Party Size: 1-6 Players

Steal the bag and hold it

Revives available

Knock Out is a brand new game mode players experience in Modern Warfare 2. Encouraging high-octane fast-paced gameplay, two teams fight over a bag of cash in this game mode. The bag is located at one of the three center locations on the map, and each team is tasked with capturing it. The spawn switch happens every two rounds, and the bag’s location is also shifted.

Players need to run over the bag to capture it. However, the mini-map constantly reveals the bag holder’s location to the opponents. Revives are available in this game mode, and each player can be revived once. You can carry your teammate if the opponents down them. To win a round, eliminate the entire enemy team, or make sure your squad has the bag when the round ends. The first team to take five rounds in Knock Out wins the match.

Prisoner Rescue

Party Size: 1-6 Players

Steal the bag and hold it

Revives available

In Prisoner Rescue, players are divided into two teams, Attackers and Defenders, and roles switch every two rounds. The Defenders are tasked with protecting two hostages held close to their spawn area. Attackers must find and rescue these hostages. Their locations can be seen with the handcuff icon on the mini-map. Attackers can take them back to the extraction point or hold them until the round ends.

While holding a prisoner, movement and firing are limited, and you can only use a Sidearm. The Hostage carrier also gets a UAV ping in the vicinity to check if the opponents are nearby. A prisoner can be dropped at any time, and they are automatically dropped if the carrier is knocked down. You can revive teammates in this mode, but each squadmate can only be revived once.

Earning points in Prisoner Rescue is a little different. The Defenders earn 50 points for each prisoner extraction prevented. The Attackers earn 100 points for every prisoner they extract or hold at the end of each round. Similarly, the Attacking Team only earns 50 points for eliminating all Defenders without touching the prisoners. The first team to get 500 points wins the game.