All Perks in Champion Hill in Call of Duty Vanguard

Know your perks before stepping into the next chapter of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty’s next title, Vanguard, is scheduled for a Nov. 5 release, but fans won’t need to wait that long to get a taste of what’s waiting for them in the next step for the series.

The alpha stage focusing on the new game mode, Champion Hill, will go live for PlayStation players over the weekend and many players around the world will be able to test the game for the first time. While the game mode itself will be a new addition, players’ eyes will also be on other possible changes like weapons, perks, or streaks.

Considering that CoD players will be returning to a setting they haven’t been in for a while, the environment will also hook most players. The alpha will conclude on Aug. 27, but there will be more playtests until the game’s release.

If you’re looking to make the most of your time in Vanguard, it’ll be a smart choice to do some studying beforehand so you can focus on the gameplay once you get in.

Here are all the perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Champion Hill Alpha stage.

Demolition : Gain extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals will display an indicator that shows their path.

: Gain extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals will display an indicator that shows their path. Double Time : Double Tactical Sprint’s duration. Crouch movement also gets increased by 30 percent.

: Double Tactical Sprint’s duration. Crouch movement also gets increased by 30 percent. Ghost : Become undetectable while moving past enemy intel, field mics, and spy planes.

: Become undetectable while moving past enemy intel, field mics, and spy planes. Undetectable while moving by Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics.

High Alert : Your vision will pulse when enemies outside of your field of view have eyes on you.

: Your vision will pulse when enemies outside of your field of view have eyes on you. Survival Training : Become immune to gas and gain resistance versus stun effects.

: Become immune to gas and gain resistance versus stun effects. Tracker: You’ll be able to see the footprint trails of your enemies. Tracker also allows players to see the markers at their enemies’ death locations.

—————-

More perks are likely to be added to the game throughout Vanguard’s beta stages, so players will have more to work with toward the game’s release.