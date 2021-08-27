Here are all of the perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

These will help make or break your loadouts.

Perks have been a key component of Call of Duty games for nearly 15 years.

Instead of just having a couple of weapons and pieces of equipment, CoD operators also get a selection of perks to help build their loadout before heading into the trenches of war. Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different.

Vanguard comes with its own unique set of perks. The perks in Vanguard are a mix of new, old, and revamped options from past CoD titles, so there’s a good amount of customization and personalization that can be done for each class loadout.

A good combination of perks can spell either victory or defeat for your squad, so it’s important to know them backward and front before you build your loadout and head into multiplayer matches. Nobody wants to end their night on an L.

These are all of the perks in Vanguard’s Champion Hill Alpha on PlayStation:

All perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Ghost: Undetectable while moving by Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics.

Undetectable while moving by Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics. Survival Training: Maximized resistance to stun effects. Immune to gas.

Maximized resistance to stun effects. Immune to gas. High Alert: Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you.

Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you. Tracker: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill.

Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill. Demolition: Extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals display an indicator showing the path of the lethal.

Extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals display an indicator showing the path of the lethal. Double Time: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30 percent.

These are most likely just a sample of the full list of perks available in Vanguard. There could be more in the game’s beta, but all will be revealed before the game is released on Nov. 5.

This article will be updated once more information is available.