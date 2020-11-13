All of the weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A first-person shooter game is all about the arsenal of guns that you can play with. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has plenty of options.

Black Ops Cold War has everything from assault rifles and submachine guns to tactical rifles and rocket launchers. There’s something for everyone in this game.

And now with the Gunsmith, the weapons are customizable so anyone can find their favorite tool of the trade. Equipping weapons with different attachments can change them dramatically.

With many more weapons expected to be added over time, here are all of the weapons in Black Ops Cold War on launch day.

Assault rifles

Screengrab via Activision

XM4

AK-47

Krig 6

QBZ-83

FFAR 1

Submachine guns

MP5

Milano 821

AK-74u

KSP 45

Bullfrog

Tactical rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Type 63

M16

AUG

DMR 14

Light machine guns

Stoner 63

RPD

M60

Sniper rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Pelington 703

LW3 – Tundra

M82

Pistols

1911

Magnum

Diamatti

Shotguns

Hauer 77

Gallo SA12

Launchers

Cigma 2

RPG

Melee

Screengrab via Activision

Knife

Special