All of the weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The tools of the trade.

Image via Activision

A first-person shooter game is all about the arsenal of guns that you can play with. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has plenty of options.

Black Ops Cold War has everything from assault rifles and submachine guns to tactical rifles and rocket launchers. There’s something for everyone in this game.

And now with the Gunsmith, the weapons are customizable so anyone can find their favorite tool of the trade. Equipping weapons with different attachments can change them dramatically.

With many more weapons expected to be added over time, here are all of the weapons in Black Ops Cold War on launch day.

Assault rifles

Screengrab via Activision
  • XM4
  • AK-47
  • Krig 6
  • QBZ-83
  • FFAR 1

Submachine guns

  • MP5
  • Milano 821
  • AK-74u
  • KSP 45
  • Bullfrog

Tactical rifles

Screengrab via Activision
  • Type 63
  • M16
  • AUG
  • DMR 14

Light machine guns

  • Stoner 63
  • RPD
  • M60

Sniper rifles

Screengrab via Activision
  • Pelington 703
  • LW3 – Tundra
  • M82

Pistols

  • 1911
  • Magnum
  • Diamatti

Shotguns

  • Hauer 77
  • Gallo SA12

Launchers

  • Cigma 2
  • RPG

Melee

Screengrab via Activision
  • Knife

Special

  • M79