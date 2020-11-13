All of the weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A first-person shooter game is all about the arsenal of guns that you can play with. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has plenty of options.
Black Ops Cold War has everything from assault rifles and submachine guns to tactical rifles and rocket launchers. There’s something for everyone in this game.
And now with the Gunsmith, the weapons are customizable so anyone can find their favorite tool of the trade. Equipping weapons with different attachments can change them dramatically.
With many more weapons expected to be added over time, here are all of the weapons in Black Ops Cold War on launch day.
Assault rifles
- XM4
- AK-47
- Krig 6
- QBZ-83
- FFAR 1
Submachine guns
- MP5
- Milano 821
- AK-74u
- KSP 45
- Bullfrog
Tactical rifles
- Type 63
- M16
- AUG
- DMR 14
Light machine guns
- Stoner 63
- RPD
- M60
Sniper rifles
- Pelington 703
- LW3 – Tundra
- M82
Pistols
- 1911
- Magnum
- Diamatti
Shotguns
- Hauer 77
- Gallo SA12
Launchers
- Cigma 2
- RPG
Melee
- Knife
Special
- M79