All new weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard season 3, Classified Arms

A new season is underway in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Like previous seasons, the third one also introduced many changes, including new weapons.

Though there are many weapons in the game, some become more popular than others over time. Players will prefer stronger weapons in their layouts to increase their chances of success in the field. With the start of season three, several new weapons were added to CoD and they could find their place in the meta over the next few weeks.

Whenever new weapons are added to the game, most players try to get their hands on them as soon as possible to see how they stack up against the rest of the armory. You may stumble upon the weapons below quite frequently in the first weeks of the season, but they might gradually disappear if they fail to match the power level of existing weapons in the game.

Here are all the new weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard season three: Classified Arms.

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle)

The Nikita AVT is a reliable assault rifle with a high fire rate. The combination of decent accuracy and a higher fire rate makes the Nikita AVT a solid candidate in both close-quarters and long-range combats.

Players can unlock the Nikita AVT by leveling their battle pass to tier 31.

M1916 (Marksman Rifle)

The M1916 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle. Considering its higher-than-normal fire rate, the M1916 deals an impressive amount of damage. Rifles with high fire rates often sacrifice some of their total damage, but that might not be the case with the M1916.

Players can unlock the M1916 by getting to tier 15 of the season three battle pass.

Skål Crusher (Melee)

Players can unlock the Skål Crusher by scoring five melee weapon kills in 15 completed matches. The Skål Crusher, according to its description, is usually used to chop wood, but it can also be used to take down enemies or can even be thrown at them.

Sledgehammer (Melee)

To unlock the Sledgehammer, players will need to score a multi-kill with a melee weapon in 15 different matches. The Sledgehammer was designed to break stones, but it can also be used as a deadly weapon.