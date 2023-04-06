With a new season, comes new prestige levels in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The approach Activision has taken to the prestige system this year allows players to reach a max rank every season. Along the way, players will earn new prestige icons, challenges, and rewards as they ascend to the max rank. Then, once a new season begins, the max rank is increased, and players start the process all over again, but their rank is not reset.

Season three of MW2 was fully revealed earlier today, as Activision posted a new blog post and roadmap. Included in the blog post is a section about all of the new prestige levels and icons that players will be able to reach in season three. To see what the max rank is and what the icons look like, keep reading the guide below.

MW2 season three prestige levels and icons

The max prestige level in MW2 season three is 650, which is an increase of 200 levels from season two. This means that players will be able to reach prestige 13 in season three.

If players ascend all the way to level 650, they will unlock four additional icons and a brand new set of challenges. Players that complete all of the prestige challenges will be rewarded with calling cards. We don’t know what those challenges and rewards will be just yet, but we do know all of the levels and icons players can unlock in season three.

Prestige 10 : Unlocked at Level 500 (Bird icon)

: Unlocked at Level 500 (Bird icon) Prestige 11 : Unlocked at Level 550 (Snake icon)

: Unlocked at Level 550 (Snake icon) Prestige 12 : Unlocked at Level 600 (Bombs icon)

: Unlocked at Level 600 (Bombs icon) Prestige 13: Unlocked at Level 650 (All-seeing eye icon)

Season three Prestige icons in MW2. | Image via Activision

Once players reach level 650 and unlock the last prestige icon, they’ll have to wait until season four to start earning more levels.