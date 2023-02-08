There's some new, and old, locations to battle on.

A new Call of Duty season is nothing without some new maps for players to grind their new guns on.

Modern Warfare 2 is getting a big boost on the content side of things with season two, including new weapons, ranked play, several new game modes, and more. But what about the maps?

The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 https://t.co/7IPLy2iMju



🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

🎯 Infected and Gun Game return

🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag pic.twitter.com/sz7uLLItCC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 8, 2023

Thankfully, CoD is getting reinvigorated with several new maps in season two, and not just the new Resurgence map Ashika Island in Warzone 2. Multiplayer is getting four new maps throughout the season, although none of them are technically completely new to the series at all.

Here are all the new locations CoD players will be fighting on in MW2’s season two.

All new multiplayer maps in MW2 season two

Dome (core)

Image via Activision

“This small- to medium-sized map is built for fast-paced combat with three main buildings surrounding a central street area,” Activision said. “One of these is the iconic domed structure, which has a small catwalk that provides incredible views over most of the map’s outdoor spaces.”

The classic Modern Warfare 3 map that debuted in 2011 is back for the new era of Call of Duty. It’s already in Warzone 2 as a point of interest on Al Mazrah, but now it’s available to play in Core multiplayer modes, too.

Valderas Museum (core)

Image via Activision

MW2 beta players will remember this map very well as it was one of the few playable ones available. It was surprisingly missing at the game’s launch and hasn’t been heard from until now. It’ll be available to play in Core modes.

Zaya Observatory (Ground War and Invasion)

Image via Activision

This map “encompasses the entire science facility and adjacent cliff sides” of Al Mazrah, Activision said. “Observant operators will find solace along the mountain side flank routes. While a narrow space for vehicles, tanks and other armored vehicles can be used to effectively hold critical choke points. With main thoroughfares cut off, infantry should resort to navigating the facility buildings to bypass any vehicle obstructions. For when you have no other option but to sprint across an exposed road, be sure to keep smokes equipped to deter any rooftop sniper fire.”

This map will be available to play in Ground War and Invasion modes. If you’ve played Warzone 2 or DMZ, you’ve likely played on this location before.

Al Malik International (Ground War and Invasion)

Image via Activision

“The Battle Map version of this locale comprises of the tarmac and main airport building, allowing Operators to take hold in all the familiar spaces within the Terminal or take to the roof for more advantageous angles,” Activision said. “Meanwhile, those looking for vehicular combat have plenty of runway to use for getting around the Battle Map quickly.”

Another slice of Al Mazrah, this is the same exact playable location as the POI available in Warzone 2 and DMZ.