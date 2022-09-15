All new equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch officially on Oct. 28, initiating a new era of Call of Duty that features the latest series release plus the launches of both Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. MW2‘s iconic multiplayer will come with a handful of new features, including some new pieces of equipment.

There are a handful of new pieces of equipment that can be equipped as field upgrades, tactical gear, and lethal gear that are new to Call of Duty. Here’s a peek at the new pieces of equipment coming to Modern Warfare 2 when the game launches.

Tactical Camera (Field Upgrade)

Throw this at a surface and a small camera and tripod unfolds, monitoring the area. This is accessible by anyone on your team. Should an enemy approach, the camera emits a warning sound. Throw out

multiple cameras for an impressive surveillance system that spots and marks enemies.

Shock Stick (Tactical Equipment)

A tactical piece of equipment with multiple uses, depending on the environment, is the Shock Stick,

which adheres to surfaces before sending out a burst of electricity that harms foes, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire. It works in the water, too.

Drill Charge (Lethal Equipment)

The Drill Charge attaches to the outside of a building, structure, or wall. It will start to bore a hole (any enemies close by will hear it and see a grenade indicator), and once the drill is through, it launches a grenade that inflicts splash damage that flushes foes out (or rips into vehicles if placed on one).

DDoS (Field Upgrade)

A DDoS attack lets you know if there’s equipment or vehicles in your visual vicinity, deactivates them

temporarily, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area.

Inflatable Decoy (Field Upgrade)

A synthetic polymer dummy that rapidly inflates after throwing, appears to be an enemy combatant, and acts as a proximity mine when activated again. It can also be left to fool foes into thinking there’s an enemy where the Decoy was dropped.

Many of these equipment pieces are usable in both MW2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.