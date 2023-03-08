All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play win streak colors

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play has been a smashing success thus far in Season Two. There are more eyes on competitive CoD than there have been in recent years, which has brought players back to multiplayer in waves. With a clear SR system and two separate, visible ranks, players quite enjoying MW2‘s take on ranked.

However, there is some confusion about one aspect of Ranked Play, and it has to do with the win streak colors that appear around your rank icon. It was noted in Activision’s Ranked Play blog that players who went on a win streak would be rewarded with different colors on their icons. This has left players puzzled about which colors refer to what type of win streak, as there are multiple colors that can appear on a player’s profile.

In this guide, we’ll go over all of the Ranked Play win streak colors that you can earn in MW2.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play win streak colors

In total, there are three colors that you will see around a player’s icon: orange, red, and purple. You receive these colors once you have gone on the following win streaks:

Orange: Three-win streak

Red: Five-win streak

Purple: Seven-win streak

The purple win streak color over a player’s icon in Ranked. | Screengrab via Activision

Following a seven-win streak, you will not earn any additional colors. Your color will remain purple until you lose a match, which restarts your streak. So if you see someone with a purple color around their icon, there’s no telling how long of a winning streak they are on.

In the future, we could see additional Ranked Play win streak colors added, but for now, these are the three colors CoD players can earn.