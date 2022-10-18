All Modern Warfare 2 progression systems explained | Military ranks, weapon platforms, Special Ops kits, and more

Here's the skinny on Prestige mode and more in MW2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to take the world by storm with its addictive multiplayer, fun campaign, co-op modes, and eventually even Warzone 2.0.

CoD fans are gonna be eating well in the winter of 2022 and beyond, with a robust progression system that basically will always have something for players to do no matter what they enjoy playing in the game.

Level up even more with #MWII including:

🎖 Military Ranks

🔫 Weapon Platforms

⭐ Special Ops Kits

🔓 Base Operator Unlock Challenges



Plus more! Learn more about these Progression systems in the #CODBlog: https://t.co/bxoSFOidBw pic.twitter.com/BjMoeeKbPC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2022

On Oct. 18, Activision revealed how progression and ranking up will work in MW2. There’s a lot to digest, but basically, playing the game will always be rewarding in one way or another.

Here’s how to rank up in MW2.

How does ranking up work in MW2?

Here’s what was revealed about progression in the new CoD.

“Expect a breakdown of all these progression systems in a dedicated blog within the game’s release window,” Activision said.

Military Ranks

This is the name of the first 55 levels players will progress through in MW2 multiplayer. After that, additional seasons contain a new battle pass system and seasonal Prestige, like in the last couple of CoD titles. Prestige ranks are tied to each season, but more info on that will be coming at a later date.

Weapon Platforms

Players got a taste of the Weapon Platform system in the MW2 beta. Weapons are unlocked by using other guns within each platform, and attachments for the guns in each platform are unlocked the same way.

“Each Weapon Platform will feature camo and mastery challenges,” said Activision. “Most will include progression trees with the ability to unlock platform-specific and universal attachments, with some also allowing you to unlock receivers, which serve as additional functional weapons within the platform.”

At launch, there are 33 Platforms and 51 weapons to grind.

Special Ops Kits

Special Ops kits are used in the co-op Special Ops game mode. These can by leveled up to a maximum rank of 10 by replaying missions or completing challenges.

Operator unlocks

Eighteen operators are unlockable via challenges related to the campaign, multiplayer, and Special Ops. Additional operators will likely be available soon, including in the store and in each content season.

Challenges

There will seemingly always be a challenge to finish in MW2. Whether it’s for camos or masteries, daily challenges in multiplayer and Special Ops, and additional career-long milestone challenges for things like specific game modes.

CoD: MW2 will release on Oct. 28.