Here are all of the maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Fight across multiple theaters of war from across the world.

Who knew that such an ugly, destructive war could be so beautiful to look at?

World War II was a large-scale conflict and it was fought across the globe in multiple theaters—East, West, Europe, Africa, and more. And Call of Duty: Vanguard’s map pool takes from all of these places to create a wide variety of destructible environments to fight on.

Vanguard is launching with a whopping 20 maps—16 core maps and four Champion Hill maps—marking the highest count of maps at the beginning of a CoD’s life cycle. And that number will only grow, with more maps being added with each content season every few months.

And if Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare were any indications, Vanguard could borrow many of the previous maps from the series to be remade into updated versions for the new title. Two of them already have been.

Here are all of the confirmed maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard so far.

Core multiplayer maps

Castle (World at War remake)

Dome (World at War remake)

Eagle’s Nest

Gavutu

Hotel Royal

Red Star

Champion Hill maps

Airstrip

Courtyard

Market

Trainyard

Zombies maps

The Zombies maps in Vanguard are currently unknown.

This article will be updated once more maps are confirmed or added to Call of Duty: Vanguard.