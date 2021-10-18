All of the game modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s ‘The Haunting’ event

Ghostface and Frank the bunny are invading Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as part of The Haunting seasonal event—and they’re bringing some limited-time modes with them to multiplayer, too.

Verdansk isn’t the only setting getting the spooky treatment. Nuketown 1984 is also receiving a Halloween makeover, exclusively in Black Ops Cold War. It can be played in some of the featured modes.

There’s a lot to look forward to in The Haunting, including two new weapons and a ton of new skins, Ghostface and Frank from Donnie Darko included. But the limited-time modes won’t be back once the event comes to an end.

There are three special game modes in Black Ops Cold War during The Haunting event in 2021: Infected, Prop Hunt Halloween, and Scream Deathmatch. Their descriptions (via Activision) can be found below.

The Haunting Black Ops Cold War limited-time modes

Infected. Just in time for the dead to rise again. Eighteen Operators enter, and the Zombie team attempts to turn the Survivors undead. The remaining Survivors win if they beat the clock, or the Zombies win if they turn every Survivor! In a new twist, Survivors will earn a bonus with each zombie they kill: specifically, bonuses to reload speed, ADS speed, movement speed, and slide speed.

Prop Hunt Halloween. This new themed Prop Hunt will see player-controlled skulls, jack-o’-lanterns, black cats, bats, skeletons, and more try to hide from the Hunters in the Nuketown Halloween map.

Scream Deathmatch. In this brand-new mode, two Operators will each become Ghostface with a single mission: find and eliminate all Survivors. The Survivors will have no weapons, so it’s best to find a cozy hiding spot to try and survive the mayhem. Throughout the match, screams of the Survivors will give away their position as the killers close in on their locations. The endgame is like any good horror movie: the killers slash up every Survivor, or a final brave soul rises above to defeat the evildoers.

The Haunting begins on Oct. 19, 2021.