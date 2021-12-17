All Festive Fervor challenges and rewards in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

‘Tis the season to run from a Santa Claus goat-man who wants to rip your head off.
Festive Fervor is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, bringing a bunch of new challenges and seasonal gameplay elements for the holiday season in both games. The end period of the year is definitely a festive one in CoD.
As part of the event, little elves will randomly spawn on multiplayer maps in Vanguard and on Caldera in Warzone. If you hear their wicked laughter, hunt them down and shoot them to earn loot and earn progress toward some of the below challenges.
Krampus, the horned monster of folklore, will also appear on the map to hunt down players who don’t play the objective. Killing Krampus is part of the challenges, too, so bring lots of ammo and have friends help you gun down his large health pool.
In total, there are six different challenges that can be completed in either Vanguard or Warzone. Completing all of the challenges will earn you the “Ol’ Timey” blueprint.
Here’s the full list of Festive Fervor 2021 challenges.
Call of Duty Festive Fervor challenges in Vanguard and Warzone
Challenge one: One tier skip, one one-hour double XP token
- Vanguard – Eliminate Krampus three times
- Warzone – Play Warzone for seven hours
Challenge two: Cookie Crumbler calling card, Derailed spray
- Vanguard – Kill 10 Elf Team Six members hiding in MP maps
- Warzone – Travel 25 miles in Warzone
Challenge three: Gift Receipt sticker, Skullflake emblem
- Vanguard – Open five Care Packages
- Warzone – Do 365 damage to Krampus in Warzone
Challenge four: One one-hour double XP token, Toy Gun calling card
- Vanguard – Get five kills with killstreaks
- Warzone – Destroy 12 elves in Warzone
Challenge five: Santa’s Delivery calling card, Naughty List emblem
- Vanguard – Complete 10 matches of Armageddon
- Warzone – Open 24 holiday crates in Warzone
Challenge six: Tanenbaum charm, Gnome Wars calling card
- Vanguard – Complete 15 matches on Shipment
- Warzone – Get to eight points of interest in Warzone