All Festive Fervor challenges and rewards in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

‘Tis the season to run from a Santa Claus goat-man who wants to rip your head off.

Festive Fervor is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, bringing a bunch of new challenges and seasonal gameplay elements for the holiday season in both games. The end period of the year is definitely a festive one in CoD.

As part of the event, little elves will randomly spawn on multiplayer maps in Vanguard and on Caldera in Warzone. If you hear their wicked laughter, hunt them down and shoot them to earn loot and earn progress toward some of the below challenges.

Krampus, the horned monster of folklore, will also appear on the map to hunt down players who don’t play the objective. Killing Krampus is part of the challenges, too, so bring lots of ammo and have friends help you gun down his large health pool.

In total, there are six different challenges that can be completed in either Vanguard or Warzone. Completing all of the challenges will earn you the “Ol’ Timey” blueprint.

Here’s the full list of Festive Fervor 2021 challenges.

Call of Duty Festive Fervor challenges in Vanguard and Warzone

Challenge one: One tier skip, one one-hour double XP token

Vanguard – Eliminate Krampus three times

Warzone – Play Warzone for seven hours

Challenge two: Cookie Crumbler calling card, Derailed spray

Vanguard – Kill 10 Elf Team Six members hiding in MP maps

Warzone – Travel 25 miles in Warzone

Challenge three: Gift Receipt sticker, Skullflake emblem

Vanguard – Open five Care Packages

Warzone – Do 365 damage to Krampus in Warzone

Challenge four: One one-hour double XP token, Toy Gun calling card

Vanguard – Get five kills with killstreaks

Warzone – Destroy 12 elves in Warzone

Challenge five: Santa’s Delivery calling card, Naughty List emblem

Vanguard – Complete 10 matches of Armageddon

Warzone – Open 24 holiday crates in Warzone

Challenge six: Tanenbaum charm, Gnome Wars calling card