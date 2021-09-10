All equipment and field upgrades in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the World War II FPS extravaganza, is here, offering a deep look into the tools of warfare from the time period.

Just like perks and killstreaks, equipment and field upgrades are crucial components of any player’s loadout in Call of Duty. Selecting which equipment to use could define your playstyle and a well-placed and well-timed field upgrade could also spell victory or defeat.

Equipment has been around forever in Call of Duty, giving players both lethal and tactical grenades and other items to fill out their loadout. Land mines, smoke bombs, and more are part of the roster. But field upgrades are newer, offering rechargeable abilities that come to you frequently over the course of a match.

Field upgrades give you the ability to do everything from seeing enemies on the mini-map, moving silently, and even equipping body armor to offer you a little extra health when heading into a gunfight. They are very important in Vanguard.

Here are all of the equipment and field upgrades in Call of Duty: Vanguard as of the beta test.

Lethal Equipment

Screengrab via Activision

MK2 Frag Grenade : Cookable Fragmentation Grenade.

: Cookable Fragmentation Grenade. Gammon Bomb : Impact Grenade.

: Impact Grenade. Molotov Cocktail: Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact.

Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact. Demolition Charge: Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely with (R1) when the equipment is depleted. Double-tapping (Square) always detonates the explosives.

Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely with (R1) when the equipment is depleted. Double-tapping (Square) always detonates the explosives. Thermite: Explosive which burns fiercely for a short while after impact. Sticks to surfaces.

Explosive which burns fiercely for a short while after impact. Sticks to surfaces. Throwing Knife: Retrievable knife that is lethal when thrown at the body or head.

Tactical Equipment

Screengrab via Activision

M18 Smoke Grenade: Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision.

Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision. NO. 69 Stun Grenade: Slows victim’s movement and aiming.

Slows victim’s movement and aiming. MK V Gas : Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of gear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing.

: Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of gear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing. Stim: Military stimulant that cauterizes combat wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint.

Military stimulant that cauterizes combat wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint. S-Mine 44: Proximity-triggered explosive.

Field upgrades

Screengrab via Activision

Supply Box: Deploys a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. Explodes when shot. (Recharge rate: Fast)

Deploys a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. Explodes when shot. (Recharge rate: Fast) Armor Plates: Equip body armor. (Recharge rate: Fast)

Equip body armor. (Recharge rate: Fast) Goliath: A small remote-controlled bomb on tracks. Controllable for 30 seconds, after which is self-destructs. Can be detonated early. (Recharge rate: Slow)

A small remote-controlled bomb on tracks. Controllable for 30 seconds, after which is self-destructs. Can be detonated early. (Recharge rate: Slow) Field Mic: Reveals nearby enemy movement on the minimap. (Recharge rate: Medium)

Reveals nearby enemy movement on the minimap. (Recharge rate: Medium) Dead Silence: Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee, and throwing knife kills refresh duration. (Recharge rate: Fast)

This article will be updated once more information is available or more equipment or field upgrades are added to the game.