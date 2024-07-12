All CoD Mobile ranks listed in order

Call of Duty Mobile lets you take your favorite popular shooter on the go. On top of regular CoD gameplay, you can face off against high-skilled players in ranked matches to see how you size up to the competition.

However, the game’s ranked system is split into many sections and the climb may confuse newer players. Here is everything you need to know about rank tiers in Call of Duty Mobile.

All CoD Mobile ranks, listed

Which rank will you be? Image via Activision

CoD Mobile‘s ranked modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy. Each game will earn you Rank Points, increasing your overall rank and boosting you to higher skill levels.

Here are all seven ranks in CoD Mobile, listed from lowest to highest:

Rookie: 1 to 1,000 points. Veteran: 1,001 to 2,000 points. Elite: 2,001 to 3,000 points. Pro: 3,001 to 4,500 points. Master: 4,501 to 6,000 points. Grand Master: 6,001 to 8,000 points. Legendary: 8,001 and above points.

While placed in Rookie to Elite I, your Rank Points will not decrease if you lose a match. At higher ranks, your points will go down if you lose. If you disconnect, you’ll lose points regardless of your rank.

Rank Distribution

On top of the seven ranks in CoD Mobile, the Rookie, Veteran, Elite, and Pro tiers have five subdivisions based on Ranked Points. Each subdivision is separated by Roman numerals, with the lowest being I and the highest being V. Here are the subdivisions for the lowest four ranks:

Rank Division Rank Points Rookie I 0 – 200 Rookie II 201 – 400 Rookie II 401 – 600 Rookie IV 601 – 800 Rookie V 801 – 1,000 Veteran I 1,001 – 1,200 Veteran II 1,201 – 1,400 Veteran III 1,401 – 1,600 Veteran IV 1,601 – 1,800 Veteran V 1,801 – 2,000 Elite I 2,001 – 2,200 Elite II 2,201 – 2,400 Elite III 2,401 – 2,600 Elite IV 2,601 – 2,800 Elite V 2,801 – 3,000 Pro I 3,001 – 3,300 Pro II 3,301 – 3,601 Pro III 3,601 – 3,900 Pro IV 3,901 – 4,200 Pro V 4,201 – 4,500

Typically, you’ll fight against players in a similar distribution, give or take a couple of tiers. The Master, Grandmaster, and Legendary ranks are not split into five smaller sections, meaning that everyone in these tiers has a chance of playing together.

At the end of every season, there is a ranked reset. This means each player’s rank will decrease by roughly one full rank, forcing you to grind again.

