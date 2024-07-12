Image Credit: Bethesda
Players battle outside a city with vehicles and guns in CoD Mobile.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

All CoD Mobile ranks listed in order

Climb to the top.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 06:33 pm

Call of Duty Mobile lets you take your favorite popular shooter on the go. On top of regular CoD gameplay, you can face off against high-skilled players in ranked matches to see how you size up to the competition.

However, the game’s ranked system is split into many sections and the climb may confuse newer players. Here is everything you need to know about rank tiers in Call of Duty Mobile.

All CoD Mobile ranks, listed

An image from Call of Duty Mobile of all the ranked tiers.
Which rank will you be? Image via Activision

CoD Mobile‘s ranked modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy. Each game will earn you Rank Points, increasing your overall rank and boosting you to higher skill levels.

Here are all seven ranks in CoD Mobile, listed from lowest to highest:

  1. Rookie: 1 to 1,000 points.
  2. Veteran: 1,001 to 2,000 points.
  3. Elite: 2,001 to 3,000 points.
  4. Pro: 3,001 to 4,500 points.
  5. Master: 4,501 to 6,000 points.
  6. Grand Master: 6,001 to 8,000 points.
  7. Legendary: 8,001 and above points.

While placed in Rookie to Elite I, your Rank Points will not decrease if you lose a match. At higher ranks, your points will go down if you lose. If you disconnect, you’ll lose points regardless of your rank.

Rank Distribution

On top of the seven ranks in CoD Mobile, the Rookie, Veteran, Elite, and Pro tiers have five subdivisions based on Ranked Points. Each subdivision is separated by Roman numerals, with the lowest being I and the highest being V. Here are the subdivisions for the lowest four ranks:

Rank Division Rank Points
Rookie I0 – 200
Rookie II201 – 400
Rookie II401 – 600
Rookie IV601 – 800
Rookie V801 – 1,000
Veteran I1,001 – 1,200
Veteran II1,201 – 1,400
Veteran III1,401 – 1,600
Veteran IV1,601 – 1,800
Veteran V1,801 – 2,000
Elite I2,001 – 2,200
Elite II2,201 – 2,400
Elite III2,401 – 2,600
Elite IV2,601 – 2,800
Elite V2,801 – 3,000
Pro I3,001 – 3,300
Pro II3,301 – 3,601
Pro III3,601 – 3,900
Pro IV3,901 – 4,200
Pro V4,201 – 4,500

Typically, you’ll fight against players in a similar distribution, give or take a couple of tiers. The Master, Grandmaster, and Legendary ranks are not split into five smaller sections, meaning that everyone in these tiers has a chance of playing together.

At the end of every season, there is a ranked reset. This means each player’s rank will decrease by roughly one full rank, forcing you to grind again.

