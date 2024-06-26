All challenges and rewards in MW3 Retro Warfare event

Welcome to the beeps and boops of Modern Warfare 3‘s new throwback event called Retro Warfare. This new event is bringing a different challenge to the battlefield, where you can earn a whole armory’s-worth of old school themed rewards for simply playing the game.

Recommended Videos

The new Retro Warfare event brings new 8-bit skins for several classic Operators that give them a hilarious blocky appearance, while also giving players \double weapon XP tokens, new emblems, decals, a weapon camo, and shiny new weapon blueprint with a new skin.

If you’re looking to grind out the new rewards, here are all of the challenges and goodies in MW3‘s new Retro Warfare event.

MW3 Retro Warfare challenges and rewards

Play the game, get free stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, there are about 18 different free rewards in MW3‘s Retro Warfare event, including three calling cards, a weapon sticker, three emblems, three Double Battle Pass XP tokens, two Double Weapon XP tokens, a weapon camo, and a weapon blueprint as the final reward. You can also get extra experience points if you use these featured operator skins in your games:

8-Bit Price

8-Bit Ghost

8-Bit Soap

8-Bit Farah

Here are all of the rewards and XP requirements you’ll need to unlock all of the goodies available for you during the event.

Reward XP Requirement Disc Data weapon sticker 10,000 XP Retro Warfare emblem 20,500 XP Double Weapon XP Token 37,200 XP Stage Select calling card 55,000 XP Player Select calling card 78,000 XP Player 1 emblem 105,000 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token 140,000 XP Level Up! calling card 180,500 XP Double Weapon XP Token 230,500 XP Battle Pass tier skip 290,000 XP Double XP Token 350,400 XP Game Over weapon camo 400,000 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token 454,000 XP Stimmed weapon charm 510,500 XP Double XP Token 560,900 XP Boom! animated emblem 600,500 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token 650,000 XP “Bit Blaster” Bruen MK9 mastery blueprint 705,000 XP

The Retro Warfare event also isn’t the only one taking place in MW3, with the Altered Strain event also giving away free rewards alongside all of the new content in Season Four Reloaded.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy