Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Retro Warfare event
Image via Sledgehammer Games
Category:
CoD

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Retro Warfare event

Keeping it old school.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 01:49 pm

Welcome to the beeps and boops of Modern Warfare 3‘s new throwback event called Retro Warfare. This new event is bringing a different challenge to the battlefield, where you can earn a whole armory’s-worth of old school themed rewards for simply playing the game.

Recommended Videos

The new Retro Warfare event brings new 8-bit skins for several classic Operators that give them a hilarious blocky appearance, while also giving players \double weapon XP tokens, new emblems, decals, a weapon camo, and shiny new weapon blueprint with a new skin.

If you’re looking to grind out the new rewards, here are all of the challenges and goodies in MW3‘s new Retro Warfare event.

MW3 Retro Warfare challenges and rewards

The Retro Warfare event instructions
Play the game, get free stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, there are about 18 different free rewards in MW3‘s Retro Warfare event, including three calling cards, a weapon sticker, three emblems, three Double Battle Pass XP tokens, two Double Weapon XP tokens, a weapon camo, and a weapon blueprint as the final reward. You can also get extra experience points if you use these featured operator skins in your games:

  • 8-Bit Price
  • 8-Bit Ghost
  • 8-Bit Soap
  • 8-Bit Farah

Here are all of the rewards and XP requirements you’ll need to unlock all of the goodies available for you during the event.

RewardXP Requirement
Disc Data weapon sticker10,000 XP
Retro Warfare emblem20,500 XP
Double Weapon XP Token37,200 XP
Stage Select calling card55,000 XP
Player Select calling card78,000 XP
Player 1 emblem105,000 XP
Double Battle Pass XP Token140,000 XP
Level Up! calling card180,500 XP
Double Weapon XP Token230,500 XP
Battle Pass tier skip290,000 XP
Double XP Token350,400 XP
Game Over weapon camo400,000 XP
Double Battle Pass XP Token454,000 XP
Stimmed weapon charm510,500 XP
Double XP Token560,900 XP
Boom! animated emblem600,500 XP
Double Battle Pass XP Token650,000 XP
“Bit Blaster” Bruen MK9 mastery blueprint705,000 XP

The Retro Warfare event also isn’t the only one taking place in MW3, with the Altered Strain event also giving away free rewards alongside all of the new content in Season Four Reloaded.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
twitter