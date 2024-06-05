All challenges and rewards in MW3 Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event

When it comes to classic mech battle franchises, it doesn’t get much more classic than Mobile Suit Gundam.

Mobile Suit Gundam began as an animated series but has since become a top franchise in Japan and worldwide, featuring toys, video games, films, TV shows, and more. And now, the Gundam franchise has come to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Along with Gundam-themed operator skins, there’s also a new limited-time event filled with rewards for players to earn. And the best part is that all the rewards, including a weapon camo and weapon blueprint, are completely free to earn.

Here’s everything to know about the Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event in MW3.

What is Mobile Suit Gundam Legends in MW3?

Mobile Suit Gundam Legends is a limited-time event in MW3 where players can earn rewards simply by playing the game and earning XP. Mobile Suit Gundam is a Japanese sci-fi anime franchise that began in 1979, and it features battles in giant mechs known as Gundams.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Gundam event

There are plenty of rewards to earn.

There are 14 total rewards to earn in Mobile Suit Gundam Legends in MW3, including cosmetics like an emblem and weapon camo, and a Mastery reward that is an animated weapon blueprint. Here’s every earnable reward and how much XP you need to get them.

“Asticassia Mark” weapon sticker (9,500 XP)

Double XP token (21,500 XP)

“Gundam 45th Anniversary” large decal (36,000 XP)

Double weapon XP token (58,000 XP)

“White Base” charm (90,000 XP)

“Zaku Head [Green]” emblem (130,000 XP)

“Mobile Suit Gundam” large decal (175,000 XP)

“Char’s Kick” calling card (225,000 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (285,000 XP)

“A Little Push” calling card (350,000 XP)

“RX-78-2” camo (420,000 XP)

“Guel, Elan, and Shaddiq” emblem (500,000 XP)

Battle pass tier skip (520,000 XP)

“Calibarn Beam Rifle” blueprint (550,000 XP)

If you equip the RX-78-2 Gundam, XVX-016 Gundam Angel, or MS-06S Zaku II operator skins while playing, you can earn an extra 2,500 XP per match.

A lovely-looking build.

The Mastery reward for this event is the Calibarn Beam Rifle blueprint for the Bruen Mk9 LMG. This is the final reward of the event, unlocked with 550,000 total XP. Keep in mind, XP can be earned across MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone.

Barrel: Bruen 18″ Para

Bruen 18″ Para Stock: Tour-56 Stock

Tour-56 Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Cover

