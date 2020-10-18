All attachments now unlocked in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta is currently available for all players to download and enjoy. Treyarch unlocked the attachments for all weapons today to allow players to experiment with different setups without having to unlock the items first.

Similarly, the beta was extended until Tuesday, Oct. 20, giving fans more time to enjoy the game before it releases on Nov. 13.

Today in the #BlackOpsColdWar Crossplay Open Beta:



• All attachments unlocked!

• Open Beta extended 24 hours through 10AM PT Oct. 20th

• 2XP continues

• New stability improvements

+ more



Details: https://t.co/U1x6xaY6HF pic.twitter.com/iw6QZ18i0i — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 18, 2020

Players no longer have to worry about unlocking attachments during the beta, as they are now all available by default. This will allow players to test each attachment and figure out which ones work best for their playstyle. The weapons will still need to be unlocked by reaching specific levels, but double XP is currently active in the beta and should make the process easier.

Treyarch also added a few stability updates in the latest patch to make it a smoother experience on all platforms. Two rare bugs that caused players to crash have been fixed, and an issue with Activision Friends appearing offline on PC has been addressed.

Fans can enjoy the beta until Oct. 20, but there will likely be another event before Cold War is officially released. Professional Call of Duty player Attach hinted in a recent stream that there is “something happening” after the beta that has yet to be announced. He did not go into specifics, but he did say that he will likely be streaming the event.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on Nov. 13.