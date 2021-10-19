All artifacts and their abilities in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Zombies mode has been a crucial part of the Call of Duty experience since World at War was released. Each year’s title tries to polish the multiplayer experience more while adding new quality-of-life features to the game—and the development of the Zombies mode hasn’t stopped, either.

The franchise’s next title, Vanguard, is launching with a new Zombies map, Der Anfang. Players will get to battle against hordes of zombies that are being raised from the dead by Oberführer Von List.

While getting through the first couple of rounds should be easy, you’ll need to make use of “artifacts” connected to Dark Aether entities to increase your chances of surviving. The upgrades players will get from these artifacts resemble the field upgrades from the Black Ops Cold War Zombies, meaning fans of the game mode should have zero trouble when it comes to adjusting to the artifacts.

Screengrab via Activision

Here are all the artifacts and their abilities in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

Dragon of Saraxis

Dragon of Saraxis possesses the Energy Mine ability. Energy Mine’s name is relatively self-explanatory and players will have access to mines filled with excessive energy once they unlock this artifact.

Upon usage, these mines will cause explosive damage when enemies activate them when they get within their proximity.

Horn of Norticus

Once you get a hold of Horn of Norticus, you’ll unlock the Frost Blast power, an ability that creates a frost storm around the player who uses it. This frost storm will damage and slow enemies that enter its area of effect, granting players more room while moving since zombies won’t be able to catch up to them.

Sword of Inviktor

Sword of Inviktor comes with the Ring of Fire ability. When used, this ability allows players to create a ring of fire around themselves that boosts their damage for players inside its area of effect.

This artifact is basically a damage buff for you and yr team and it may require you to communicate with the members of your squad before using it since you’ll want to get the most out of the buff.

The Mask of Bellekar

The Mask of Bellekar unlocks the Aether Shroud ability. After unlocking the artifact and its ability, players will be able to use Aether Shroud to become “hidden from enemy detection” for a short time. This can help players get out of trouble and live to fight another day.

As of now, these are all the artifacts that have been revealed. Considering Vanguard will become available in November, Treyarch can still reveal more artifacts or release more updates for the Zombies mode.