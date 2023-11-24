Al Mazrah defenders emerge right as Warzone fans are ready to move on

The cycle repeats itself: a new Warzone map arrives and players get starry eyes for what came before. Well, that day seems to have finally arrived for the battle royale’s most hated map, Al Mazrah.

You don’t need to speak to many Warzone players to hear about something they think is wrong with Al Mazrah. The Warzone map arrived with criticisms from the jump in 2022 and never really managed to reach the same level of adoration Verdansk or even Caldera had. Still, at least some of the community is showering it with love on the way out.

One particular CoD fan started the Al Mazrah celebration on Reddit today going as far as to say it was “a great map in a bad game.” As you’d expect, this was met with a lot of opposing opinions, but alongside them were plenty of players who have grown attached to the unique map over the months and aren’t ready to let it go. Critics shunned Al Mazrah for its open spaces, but other players say they enjoyed the challenge.

Those open spaces are the biggest issue players have with the map, but some players think with just a few small tweaks it could have become much better. One Warzone player suggested a 30 percent downsize of the map which would in turn fix some of its scale issues. Despite its flaws, Al Mazrah can go into the night knowing it was loved, at least by some.

Modern Warfare 3 is here and very soon Al Mazrah will be replaced (whether you’re happy about it or not), this time with a very different map: Urzikstan. With more building and less free space, this should be the Warzone map players have been waiting for, but it remains to be seen if this will be the win fans are hoping for, or if it will suffer the same assault on arrival Al Mazrah did. Urzikstan will launch in Warzone in early December.