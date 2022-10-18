Not your average spec-op: Activision unveils every progression system in Modern Warfare 2, including multiplayer max rank

We’re only a short ways away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Activision is now preparing its soldiers by releasing a ton of information about the game’s multiplayer game modes. There will, for example, be six different progression systems in the game mode that players will be able to monitor and level up as they blast away their enemies.

Aside from the battle pass system and seasonal prestige that have become staples over the past few titles, the new Call of Duty will have military ranks from level one to 55 where the most dedicated soldiers can unlock all 33 weapon platforms, their trusty multiplayer loadout items, and special ops kits.

Level up even more with #MWII including:

🎖 Military Ranks

🔫 Weapon Platforms

⭐ Special Ops Kits

🔓 Base Operator Unlock Challenges



Plus more! Learn more about these Progression systems in the #CODBlog: https://t.co/bxoSFOidBw pic.twitter.com/BjMoeeKbPC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2022

Those 33 weapon platforms will also include camouflage and mastery challenges, with unique progression trees that give access to platform-specific and universal attachments for you to use on the battlefield.

Special ops kits can be leveled up to a maximum rank of 10 by replaying missions and completing challenges to gain Stars. There are also 18 different operators that can be unlocked through different challenges that can be found through the game’s campaign, multiplayer, and spec ops modes.

Daily challenges are also available for multiplayer and spec ops, with three objectives available for players to complete that will net them extra experience point rewards, while also unlocking a bonus challenge that offers three times the experience of a regular daily challenge. And there will be career milestone challenges that can grab you even more XP and cosmetic rewards.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available for all platforms on Oct. 28.