Activision reveals full list of PlayStation-exclusive content in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Zombies Onslaught mode is just one exclusive feature.

There’s a lot of exclusive stuff coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players on PlayStation.

Activision has revealed a full list of what CoD players on PS4 and PS5 can expect when the game releases next week—and the previously revealed Zombies Onslaught mode is just the beginning.

Enter the fray with perks ranging from two extra Create-A-Class loadout slots to a Battle Pass Bundle Bonus when you play #BlackOpsColdWar on PlayStation: https://t.co/R6GmdNNkP3 pic.twitter.com/z7qKa2GrQo — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 6, 2020

This year’s exclusive content also includes a battle pass bundle bonus. PlayStation players who purchase the $20 battle pass bundles will get an additional five tier skips, totaling at 25 tier skips.

There’s also a unique bonus for players who play Black Ops Cold War while in a PlayStation party. Joining up and using the party feature on PS4 or PS5 will result in 25 percent bonus weapon XP, even when playing with cross-platform teammates.

PlayStation players will also receive two extra loadout slots and monthly 24-hour double XP events, so it seems like it’s extra rewarding to play this year’s game on PlayStation.

There’s plenty for PS4 and PS5 players to look forward to when Black Ops Cold War is released next week on Nov. 13.