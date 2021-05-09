Activision parts ways with Ghost voice actor in response to sexist comments

Activision confirmed yesterday it is parting ways with Jeff Leach, the voice actor of Ghost in Call of Duty: Warzone, after sexist comments he made in the past resurfaced.

As first reported by Charlie Intel, Activision has cut ties with Leach after a clip of him making sexist comments in 2017 resurfaced in a Twitter thread. Leach made disrespectful comments about Zombie Unicorn during a livestream, and clips from a Facebook livestream in December 2020 show Leach making rude comments about a viewer.

Leach voiced Ghost in Call of Duty: Warzone when the character appeared in season two in February 2020. He is also an official partner with Facebook Gaming and consistently livestreams Warzone.

His continued partnership with Activision and Facebook has led to many speaking out against Leach because of his inappropriate behavior and comments in the past. Zombie Unicorn addressed the situation in a video and asked why the companies still have partnerships with Leach.

I've took some time to address this situation in a thoughtful way & add my voice in the rising concern with how companies like @facebookgaming, @activision & @callofduty continue to overlook prejudiced malicious behaviors by cis white men like Jeff Leachhttps://t.co/cUYd4qkQE6 pic.twitter.com/J8XnH4WFbO — Nati 🦩🌴Ⓥ (they/them) (@TheZombiUnicorn) May 8, 2021

Activision responded to the situation in a statement sent to Charlie Intel yesterday, explaining it is no longer working with Leach.

“Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society,” Activision said. “Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.”

Facebook has not commented on the situation, and it is unclear who will replace Leach as Ghost in Call of Duty.