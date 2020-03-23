Activision drops Call of Duty: Warzone overview video

Activision released a new four-minute video about Call of Duty: Warzone today, putting some of its developers in the spotlight while they talk about the new modes.

If you’ve been living in quarantine and also under a rock the past two weeks, Warzone comes with two modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. Infinity Ward developers talk about both in the new video, which highlights some behind-the-scenes clips.

“Warzone’s really exciting for us because it’s our first free-to-play platform,” Infinity Ward design director Geoff Smith said. “We wanted to make Warzone because big open-world games really excite us, and we really want to have no boundaries for new players. And with cross-play everyone can jump in and have fun.”

The new modes were released on March 10 and reached a whopping 30 million players in just 10 days, which is an impressive feat. It’s been a hit thanks in large part to it being free and also having cross-play between all three platforms.

Comparatively, Fortnite reached 30 million players after 11 weeks and Apex Legends hit 50 million players after four weeks.

Warzone is free-to-play right now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.