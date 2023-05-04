Accidental re-join prompt spurs hype for long-awaited Warzone 2 feature

This would certainly be a nerf to disconnects.

An accidental re-join game pop-up might’ve just revealed one highly anticipated feature Warzone 2 players have been begging for since launch.

Streamer Fifakill left a custom game on May 3 while live on Twitch, only to be surprised by a buggy “re-join” prompt that suggested it would allow him back into the in-progress Warzone lobby with open arms. The status prompt was filled with typos, potentially confirming it’s not quite ready yet, but its meaning was still clear.

If added, the Warzone 2 feature—something players have begged devs to add—would help disconnected players rejoin as if nothing had really happened.

My first experience of the ‘re-join’ feature in Warzone 2!!! pic.twitter.com/weJi1JqNo5 — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) May 3, 2023

Warzone 2’s slightly behind the times, with most other FPS titles having already implemented the feature. Games like CS:GO and VALORANT already allow players to rejoin if they’ve unfortunately disconnected, and it seems CoD may finally be catching up.

The re-join feature clearly hasn’t been ironed out as typos like “ame” instead of ‘game’ stood out like a sore thumb and the fact Fifakill was whacked with a swift “dev errored” upon clicking the re-join button suggests the devs still have work to do. But, it’s a promising sign the CoD development team do have something cooking.

There’s currently no insight as to when this feature will drop, nor information disclosing when you can rejoin a match.

The feature could make its way alongside Warzone’s new ranked play beta, which is slated to arrive on May 10. Fans can look forward to new bundles, the Alboran Hatchery Core MP map, Raid Episode 03, and a completely new DMZ experience then too.

Warzone 2’s new ranked play is another element fans have been waiting for since the original’s release. The ranked mode will be in beta form, so expect some kinks in the first few weeks of gameplay.

And maybe, just maybe, Warzone will get its own rejoin feature too.